The Daily Advertiser

Former Griffith teacher Kevin Farrell labels merged Murrumbidgee Regional High School a 'total failure'

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
July 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina superschool merger a total failure, ex-teacher claims

One of Griffith's staunchest public education advocates has described the merger of Griffith and Wade high schools as a "total failure" and called for the schools to be demerged.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.