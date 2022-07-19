Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Jeremy Rowe admits it's hard not to get excited when looking at the players still to return to the Goannas line-up.
MCUE continued their good form with a 19-point win over Coolamon at Kindra Park on Sunday, the Goannas fourth victory on the trot.
What was arguably more impressive than the performance itself was the list of Goannas missing.
Heading the list was star goalkicker and reigning best and fairest winner Trent Castles, who has now missed the wins over Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong with a back issue.
Joining him on the sidelines was Ryan Turnbull, Ryan Price, Dom Bunyan, Nick McCormack, Zac Hanrahan and marquee recruit Ben Halse.
Rowe admits the thought of those players coming into the team is an exciting one.
"One hundred per cent and I just think that when you look at the influential ability of those players, it's huge," Rowe said after Sunday's win over Coolamon.
"And there is real domino effect ramifications as well. If you look at the amount of blokes that we had to roll through the middle in one of our rotations (on Sunday), when you get Ryan Turnbull back, you don't have to do that. They can just play.
"Even if you look at when we've kicked winning scores in the past, they've either been off the back of Trent Castles or on the back of some last quarter heroics of Max Hanrahan, where as we're finding ways now."
One of the more interesting inclusions in coming weeks will be Halse.
He signed with MCUE in the pre-season as a 'marquee player' given his NEAFL history with Canberra Demons and Eastlake but is yet to play a game due to ongoing complications with a knee injury.
Halse suited up for reserve grade on Sunday, for finals qualifications purposes, and then did the running in first grade.
Rowe suggested he may come in for Saturday's home game against Leeton-Whitton.
"We're hoping next week but he may still continue to play twos. And that's coming from him, he's said he's happy to be patient and is more than happy to just build his minutes next week," he said.
"I'm in a rare situation where I'll just say to him, you can take your pick. Do you feel more comfortable running around in the twos or do you want to come up and I'll manage your game time but it's an exciting prospect to have.
"As you could appreciate, we'll set the bar low for him early, but three, four games into him, it's a tantalising prospect."
The four straight wins has MCUE into fourth spot, just two points shy of Coolamon in third with five rounds remaining.
The Goannas and Hoppers face a similar run home, too, both facing two top five teams in Turvey Park and Collingullie-Glenfield Park inside the final month.
"I 100 per cent think (top three is) a possibility. Is it what's floating our boat the moment, no it's not," Rowe said.
"But finding our best footy, hitting our ceiling at the right time and sustaining it, with a healthy list is more what I'm keen on.
"If you look at (Sunday), and I never like to take away from the group that's played, but the top three in our B&F last year, didn't play, and our marquee player didn't play. So there's a fair bit to come back in.
"There's four games to go, just enough time to find stability and continuity and then you have your one last throw at the stumps whether you finish third, fourth or fifth and you just hope that you're bringing form in at the right end of the season, as I say, with a healthy list.
"We're hunting our best footy and where that sits us on the ladder, what will be will be, but we're just hunting our best footy and (Sunday) showed really good signs in some areas and some areas that we've got to improve on."
