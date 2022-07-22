Estella home suits range of buyers

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This light-filled three-bedroom home has just hit the market and is perfect for a family, first home buyers or investors.
"Situated in the popular suburb of Estella and close to local parks, schools and soon-to-be shopping complex, you have the best of both worlds," selling agent Jenna Spowart said.
"Estella currently is one of the most sought-after suburbs for home buyers with developments and the shopping centres well underway.
"With Charles Sturt University and ample employment opportunities on the north side of Wagga Wagga, this home is popular for tenants and occupiers alike."
This home is immaculately maintained and presented inside and out.
The beautiful facade and modern garden is eye-catching from the street while the high ceilings and smart down-lights inside will impress.
The home offers a unique layout with two spacious living areas and three generously-sized bedrooms.
"With an open-plan living and dining area that is ready to be made your own, the unique layout is hard to come by and adaptable to the homeowner," Jenna said.
"With three spacious bedrooms all with built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and fresh paint work, you will be right at home."
The bathroom is thoughtfully designed for the family with an in-built bath, shower and separate toilet.
The bathroom is neat and tidy but would also benefit from renovation.
The kitchen has been renovated with a modern finish offering electric cooking, ample bench space and large pantry.
The home is kept comfortable thanks to evaporative cooling and wall heating.
"This home has been well thought out for the comfort of the occupier and with the best interest of the investor in mind," Jenna said.
Outside offers an entertaining area with a low-maintenance backyard featuring a garden shed with roller-door access and ample storage space.
There's also convenient drive-through access to the yard from the two-car carport.
"With a high potential rental return and with tenants currently on a periodic agreement, this three-bedroom home is the perfect investment with the modern tenant in mind or purchase for first home buyers who have been on the lookout for their forever home," Jenna said.
"Do not miss out on either opportunity and what 2 Matheson Place has to offer."
