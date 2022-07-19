Narrandera's A grade netball team grabbed their first win since 2019 on Saturday when the young Eagles side finally grabbed victory after falling agonisingly short the last couple of weeks.
Narradera defeated Collingullie-Glenfield Park 57-53 and Eagles coach Kelly Stockdale was thrilled to get the win.
"It was very exciting," Stockdale said.
"We could feel it coming the last few weeks as we've had a few close games where we just lost by a bit.
"So it was nice to finally get a result and it's been a while since our last win.
"So we were pretty stoked to finally get one."
The Eagles had been close to breaking the drought earlier in the season after just falling to Turvey Park 63-56 in round two before just going down to the Bulldogs again 51-47 in round 11.
Then last week the Eagles narrowly went down to Leeton-Whitton 68-61 and Stockdale believes these close games really made her side determined to get the result.
"The girls have been training really hard and I think losing by that little bit has really made them driven," she said.
"Those few pressure games they could deal with a bit more pressure."
Stockdale admitted that she been really impressed with how her young side is developig and they have a great willingness to continue to improve.
"Having such a young side is great and they are just so keen to learn," she said.
"They are very studious at training and they are always there so it is really great to develop those young netballers.
"There is a lot of potential as they get more experience playing A grade and against all the other really strong sides in our Riverina competitions.
"I'm really proud of them, I say to them don't reflect on the scores they should reflect on how we have been playing as a team."
Stockdale said that the girls ability to adapt to the ebbs and flows of the game helped them grab victory over the Demons.
"At one point we were up by quite a bit and we just got a bit frazzled," she said.
"We were just throwing balls away left, right and centre and we came off and adapted.
"I just spoke to them and said we need to calm down and play our game.
"When we have possession we hold it and then we went back on in the third quarter and that's when we got the lead again so they really adapted to a pressure situation."
Toni Mimmo was a standout for Stockdale, with the most experienced Eagles player helping to keep her teammates calm during the high pressure moments.
"She has still got it," she said.
"She was our goal attack and she just kept her calm and her experience really helped keep everyone calm.
"She was just consistent and used her speed and agility to help move the ball down."
The Eagles are looking forward to their clash against Wagga Tigers this Saturday with them set to take a lot of confidence after their breakthrough win.
"I think coming in from a win we are feeling a bit more confident," Stockdale said.
"Knowing that we've got a win under our belts will really push them and they will be a bit keen I think."
In the rounds other games, Leeton-Whitton defeated Turvey Park 62-42 while Griffith defeated Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 58-43.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their unbeaten streak this season taking their 12th win over Coolamon 64-44.
