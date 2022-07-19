The Daily Advertiser

Narrandera's A grade netball team grabs first win since 2019 after defeating Collingullie-Glenfield Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 19 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 7:55am
WINNERS: Narrandera's A grade team had their first win since 2019 on Saturday, where they defeated Collingullie 57-53. Picture: Narrandera FNC

Narrandera's A grade netball team grabbed their first win since 2019 on Saturday when the young Eagles side finally grabbed victory after falling agonisingly short the last couple of weeks.

