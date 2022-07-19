Wagga Heat will be hoping to bounce back strongly this Saturday against the ladder leading Hills Hornets after a disappointing loss over the weekend.
The Heat hosted the Newcastle Falcons last Saturday going down 90-76 with coach Zac Maloney admitting that his side let themselves down in their performance.
"They managed to come down and get one back on us after we beat them earlier on in the year," Maloney said.
"We let ourselves down a fair bit on the defensive end, we gave away too many looks and allowed them to shoot at 49 per cent.
"It really comes down to a little bit of effort, there were times we were lazy and allowing guys to blow by us too easy."
The Heat came in with a game plan knowing that the Falcons like to do a lot of their scoring on the inside however were unable to execute their plan on the defensive end.
"It's a loss that's definitely on us," Maloney said.
"They did play pretty well all credit to them, but you can't really expect to win when you are giving up easy buckets on the defensive end."
The Heat will be hoping to put that performance behind them as they host the top of the table Hills Hornets this Saturday.
"Coming in against Hills they are a different kettle of fish," Maloney said.
"They are very fast and they like to play up tempo whereas Newcastle are more of a slow it down kind of team.
"We want to touch base on what happened on the weekend and try to fix that up while also looking towards this weekend."
Going down to the Hornets 94-49 the last time the two teams played, Maloney said that his side will be looking to make a statement on Saturday.
"We went down there and they gave us a good touch up earlier on in the year," he said.
"But our challenge is now trying to make up for that and trying to improve on the effort that we took down there.
"Obviously with no finals to play for now the challenge is trying to get the boys to stay up and still want to compete.
"I think they do, the team does have a lot of heart and you want to try and win as many games as possible.
"We are looking forward to it and we will see how we can bounce back."
Maloney said there were patches of good play across their game against the Falcons but that they weren't able to put it together for the four quarters.
"We came in wanting to come out and run on these guys," he said.
"We showed good patches of that and I think we played up tempo a bit more.
"We got a lot more shots than we have been in previous weeks so that was a positive.
"But there are probably very few positives on the defensive end.
Maloney highlighted the performance of Cam McPherson who top-scored for the team with 21 points as the Heat's best player from the loss.
"Cam McPherson played pretty well for us and he did some good things offensively for us," he said.
"He top scored with 21 and brought some intensity on the defensive end.
"There was a patch there where he got a couple of good steals and tried to spark us."
Maloney added 18 points himself while Jacob Edwards continued his recent good form with 12.
