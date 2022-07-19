The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Heat are hoping to put up a much better performance this time around when they face the Hills Hornets on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE MOVE: Wagga Heat captain Eddie Merkel works his way past Newcastle Falcons' Thibaud Fraisse. Picture: Les Smith

Wagga Heat will be hoping to bounce back strongly this Saturday against the ladder leading Hills Hornets after a disappointing loss over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.