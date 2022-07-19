OUTGOING Temora coach Russell Humphrey has slammed the club committee's lack of professionalism as he departs the club after just 12 games.
Humphrey coached his last game for Temora in Saturday's four-goal loss to Coleambally, claiming he had no alternative but to leave after being told by the club that he was not required next season.
Advertisement
Temora informed Humphrey on Thursday that they would seek a playing coach for 2023, citing he had allegedly lost the playing group.
The Kangaroos started the year strongly but have since lost eight consecutive games to slump to the bottom of the Farrer League ladder while battling what the club admits has been a bad run with injury.
Humphrey claims the Temora committee caved to the request of two people.
"There's two people who weren't connected with the committee that went around and hawked the job and apparently they're after a playing coach," Humphrey said.
"I was told Thursday. I struggled through (Saturday's game) but I got through it in the end and basically told them that because of the lack of support from the committee and the like, that was it.
"Instead of the committee standing up and going that's not how we do it, they've taken what they've said and taken it as that was it.
"I've never been anywhere where the president of the footy club, or the club full stop, doesn't know that other people are going around chasing a coach. No one's come to me and spoken to me about it.
"They've used the old chestnut that you've lost the playing group. If you saw the players' faces after the game, you'd know that it's not true. And the support that I've got since, from supporters and the like, they are filthy. I know they are.
"Not one person has had the courage to come up and have that adult conversation and say, mate, this is what's going on because you've lost the players at any stage. I only found out on Thursday when they came in and said we're not going with you."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Humphrey, who left family behind in Melbourne to move to Temora, is devastated by the decision.
"Honestly, I'm just gutted. I'm absolutely gutted," he said.
"I've just been kicked in the goolies. It's so unprofessional, it really is.
"I had to go because the lack of support from the committee. If the committee couldn't make a decision and be told by people who aren't on the committee to make this decision without having a conversation with myself, how can you stay?
"It's a lack of governance. That's what it is at the end of the day. If there's no support so how can you stay?"
Temora president Peter Hartwig denies Humphrey was sacked and said the decision not to re-sign him for 2023 was a difficult one.
Advertisement
"The statement was that we're going with a playing coach next year. There was nothing personal in it whatsoever. I like Russ, he's a good fella, as a guy he was quite popular and well liked. I had a lot to do with him, he's got a lot to offer," Hartwig said.
"He was more than welcome to stay until the end of the season but he's made the decision to head back to Melbourne. He's got a lot of contacts in the game, I don't think he'll be out of work at all, he knows so many people."
Humphrey said he leaves proud of the job he did at Temora.
"I think so, yeah. I am. I'm gutted. It's only a year in. I haven't really been given an opportunity," he said.
"I've come up and changed the whole way that they play. If you talk to other coaches, they'll tell you, we're playing a better style of footy and a better brand of footy than what they played in previous years.
Advertisement
"I kept telling our group that it takes an AFL club three years to change their style and they train five days a week, and we're trying to do it in three hours a week, and that's if everyone turns up to training.
"I didn't even get a chance. If this was the second year and we were still going shithouse, I'd understand it. But I had no input on recruiting, these are the players I was given.
"The other side of it also, I've had 10 debutants this year. Of the 10 blokes that have made their debut at the club this year, only two are outsiders. Every other player has come through the junior system."
Hartwig agreed that Humphrey had done a good job.
"I thought so. His tactics and knowledge of the game was first class," Hartwig said.
Advertisement
"We've been belted around with injuries again this year, otherwise we should be sitting a lot higher on the ladder."
Adding to Humphrey's frustration was a mid-season review he says that provided him with positive feedback from the playing group in regards to training and game style.
Hartwig said the club was in the process of finalising a coaching structure for the remaining four rounds, that begins with a home game against Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
"We've got a couple of things in place, as you could imagine, we've had to move on it," Hartwig said.
"It's covered, that's all I'll say at the moment."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.