Wagga triathlete Radka Kahlefeldt is excited about competing at one of the biggest triathlon events in the world when she heads to Edmonton for the PTO Canadian Open.
Kahlefeldt was surprised to hear about the wildcard opportunity and was initially going to turn down the opportunity, before family and friends convinced her otherwise.
"It is very exciting," Kahlefeldt said.
"When I got the offer I was thinking I can't leave the family here and just to go to Canada, I can't be that selfish.
Another benefit for Kahlefeldt has been that her mother has been visiting from the Czech Republic and will be available to look after her grandchildren while Kahlefeldt races on the other side of the world.
The visit has also meant that Kahlefeldt had the rare opportunity to train alongside her coach and husband Brad, with the two usually having to take turns in their training.
"She arrived a couple of weeks ago and since then I was finally able to do some run training with Brad," she said.
"Normally I go for a run then he would go and we swap over.
"But this time because she is here, she can watch the girls and I have probably done seven sessions with Brad so it has been awesome."
The call from the organisers came as a complete shock for Kahlefeldt, with the wildcard opportunity coming as a result of her strong result at the Cairns Ironman where she was the second woman across the line.
"They just contacted me and said congratulations on your result in Cairns and we have decided to offer you the wildcard if you want it," she said.
"I told them to give me a day to decide and then I talked to my mum about it but Brad was like just go, so I accepted it."
Kahlefeldt is competing in the 100km race that includes a 2km swim, 80km ride and finishes off with an 18km run.
"I'm flying out on Tuesday morning and I'm getting a day back as I'm still arriving on Tuesday lunchtime in Edmonton," she said.
"The female race is on Saturday and then I'll fly back on Saturday night so I'm back as soon as possible.
"It will be a quick trip but I also have to think I'm still a mum and we have a business here.
"So I'm pretty happy to get six days off to be able to go to Canada."
After her Ironman race, Kahlefeldt had a short break from training but has been putting in the hard yards in the lead up to the Edmonton event.
"I'm feeling really good," she said.
"I feel like I've recovered pretty quickly after the Ironman race.
"I went straight back into some solid training which I was actually surprised about.
"But Brad said there's no time to put your legs up if you want to go to Canada and I have smashed a few quality sessions."
The field that Kahlefeldt will be competing against will be some of the best athletes in the world from short and middle distance racing as well as Ironman athletes.
"It's like the Olympics Games and World Championships so it's going to be very competitive," she said.
"But it's the best way to measure myself compared to the others and set up the goals towards Kona as well.
"I'd love to finish in the top 10, but there are 50 of the strongest females there.
"It will be a great race to watch and hopefully a great race to compete in as well."
