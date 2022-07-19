A WAGGA ice addict who broke into 12 businesses during a five-week crime spree has been jailed for at least three years and four months.
Harley Shane Peter Green, 32, formerly of Kooringal, appeared via video link in Wagga District Court on Monday having pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated break and enter, two with items stolen and two with intent.
Green's most serious offence was stealing a small safe from a Baylis Street jewellers that contained $50,000 worth of diamonds and gold.
Green was also sentenced for 11 other burglary charges related to what District Court Judge Gordon Lerve described as a "crime spree" between August 20 and September 28 in 2020.
Green targeted Boleek Jewellers, Flame Grilled Chicken, Kitson Property, Fosters Joinery, Planet Power, Blarney Stoneworks, Southern Cross Contractors, S & E Hair and Beauty, Skins Barber and Lun Massage.
He also attempted to break into Bryant Engineering and the Flirt Adult Store, stole a laptop from an East Wagga business, and twice damaged property.
About 1:25am on September 27, 2020 Green and a co-offender attended the rear doors to the Sister City walkway and the pair climbed onto the roof to gain access to Boleek Jewellers via the ceiling cavity.
They removed a 40-kilogram safe but it fell through the ceiling and onto a toilet block while they were crawling out, requiring them to push it to the rear doors.
The safe contained loose white diamonds, 50 grams of 9-carat gold along with various customers' rings, chains, earrings and bracelets.
Green and the same co-offender attempted to break into Flirt Adult Store on Baylis Street about 3:10am on September 21, 2020 but its back door alarm activated and they fled the area.
On August 21, 2020, Green broke into Kitson Property and stole documents with banking details along with eight Bunnings gift cards.
Green later tried to use the banking details to withdraw funds but the transactions were frozen by Kitson staff.
At other times Green stole $1200 in cash and coins from Flame Grilled Chicken, $150 worth of oil, cream and hand sanitiser from Lun Massage and a $280 hair straightener from S & E Hair and Beauty.
A psychological report on Green found no overt signs of mental illness but he did have ADHD, lower intellectual functioning and had been exposed to violence, substance abuse and criminal activity from an early age.
Judge Lerve found Green had some remorse for the disruption, damage and losses caused to the businesses by his offending, which had been fuelled by an ice addiction.
He was sentenced to five years and six months in jail and will be eligible for parole in April 2024.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
