Motivation factor from loss for Wagga City

It was over 1000 days in the making but Wagga City captain Adam Mokotupu hopes the club's loss to Waratahs can be the turning point of their season.
The Boiled Lollies hadn't lost since missing out on the 2019 finals before their closest rivals ended the 1078-day streak with a 37-27 defeat at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Waratahs scored four quick tries to the start game, including three when either coach James Beaufils or winger Chris Hartshorn-Giddings were yellow carded.
Mokotupu was far from impressed with the performance but believes it will be the kick the side needed as finals approach.
"There's a crosstown rivalry so it is a game that you don't want to lose but all streaks do have to be broken," Mokotupu said.
"I think it is a good thing for the club as the boys have been quite relaxed going games, just hoping this would happen, and obviously this shows that it didn't.
"It's time to get back into training and hopefully that wakes them up again."
Coming into the clash Wagga City had an average winning margin of 27 points, and took a 45-10 win over Waratahs in round one.
However without a couple of key players, Wagga City couldn't find the answers against the third-placed Waratahs.
Especially with a couple of late tries flattering the scoreboard.
"You can't let any team get off to such a good start and expect to come back and win a game," Mokotupu said.
"Yellow card or not, defensively we were weak in the first 20 minutes, and nearly the first half.
"There was just no chat out there and the boys just seemed to be off the mark."
Mokotupu didn't believe having successive byes helped the side's cause.
However now that they've lost he hopes to see a real difference at training heading into a clash with Albury, who they only beat by nine points earlier this season, at Murrayfield on Saturday.
"We've got training on Tuesday and hopefully this gets everyone fired up again," Mokotupu said.
Defence will be the real focus as Wagga City showed they've got plenty of ways to get over the line.
John Vakatalai scored with their first real possession of the game, only for Waratahs to hit right back after an error from the restart.
"We know if we keep the ball in hand we are going to score tries," Mokotupu said.
"We've got that much attacking power across the park it's not funny, it's just our defence that let us down."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
