Griffith closes the gap after win over CSU

Griffith have picked up their second big scalp in as many weeks to move closer to the top of the ladder.
After taking a tight win over Waratahs last week, the Blacks repeated the dose to take down ladder leaders CSU.
Advertisement
Reddies had only lost once so far this season, against Waratahs in June, but goal kicking proved to be the difference at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Both teams scored four tries but Lele Katoa kicked two conversion attempts to run out 24-22 winners.
Coach Lama Lolotonga admitted they were lucky to come away with the win, especially after Veronica Seukeni was yellow carded.
"The last five to 10 minutes with less players the girls were able to show their fight and were able to pull it together," Lolotonga said.
"We have a lot of things to work on heading into the back end of the season but hopefully this can give them a lot of confidence heading into the end of the season."
READ MORE
Brittney Bedford and Shanae Pope both crossed for doubles for Reddies, who lost Brumbies Super W Biola Dawa to a yellow card during the game.
After reversing a tight loss to CSU earlier in the season, Griffith are now two points behind Reddies on the ladder, with both teams having three more games to play before finals.
Waratahs are seven points further behind, but have played one less game, after they thrashed Wagga City 63-5 on Saturday.
Suze Waia crossed for a hat-trick while Jackleen Macarthur, Crystal Atkinson and Megan Pearson all scored doubles.
Ag College also hit back from a tight loss to CSU to take a 46-5 win over Leeton.
Meg Seis and Tessa Good both scored hat-tricks.
The two Wagga clubs will face off in another big clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday as the top four jostle for final positions with Wagga City now 13 points adrift in fifth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.