The Daily Advertiser

Griffith closes the gap after win over CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 18 2022 - 8:56am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER PRESSURE: Georgia Roberts tries to fire off a pass in CSU's tight loss to Griffith on Saturday. Picture: Liam Warren

Griffith have picked up their second big scalp in as many weeks to move closer to the top of the ladder.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.