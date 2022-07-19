A Wagga Fire and Rescue (FRNSW) captain has called time on a firefighting career spanning two decades.
Marty Longmore had his last shift at the city's The Esplanade station, also known as Wagga 480, on Friday as he retired from the service.
Advertisement
"It's been a part of my life for 21 years, so I'm a bit sad to go," Mr Longmore said.
"I've got mixed feelings. I'm looking forward to having more time on my hands but I will miss the camaraderie and the friendship in the job."
In other news
"I didn't even know my work colleagues when I started, but they've now been my mates for the past 21 years."
Mr Longmore said the support from his wife and family has also been great.
"I'll now have more time to spend with my family and I can also relax more and go fishing."
Mr Longmore said being a firefighter is a big commitment.
"In my role you're committed 24 hours, seven days a week," he said.
"Even when you're on holidays your phone is still on."
Mr Longmore, who said he would now spend more time with his family and "relax more and go fishing", was described by his colleagues as a great leader.
"Marty was dedicated to assisting the community ... always there for the crew when needed, a mentor, a friend to all and a great larrikin," a post on the station's Facebook page said.
Originally from Junee, Mr Longmore dreamed about being a firefighter growing up.
"Ever since I left school I wanted to be a firefighter, then a position came up and I joined [the ranks]," he said.
"Then I climbed the ladder from there."
After some years he became deputy captain of the station.
"I served in that role for about six months before being promoted to the role of captain which I have now been in for nearly nine years," Mr Longmore said.
Advertisement
In his time as a firefighter, he has seen a lot, both good and bad.
Among the fiercest fires he's experienced were Victoria's Black Saturday bushfires of 2009.
"We were the first NSW appliances down there," he said.
The Black Summer bushfires also made a heavy impression on his mind.
"In my 21 years, they are probably the fiercest fires I've attended."
But he said the smaller jobs around Wagga also hit home.
Advertisement
"Even around here, you see people lose everything in a fire. Sometimes all they have is the clothes on their back. That's the sad side of the job."
Through the years, Mr Longmore has also attended other extreme weather events, including floods across the state.
"Last year I went up to Taree. One of the stories I heard was of a lady who received her evacuation order after she was already sitting on the roof of her house [due to the flooding]," he said.
"No one knew where [the floodwaters] were, the water was moving that fast."
Reflecting on the changes he has seen over the years, Mr Longmore said counselling support is much better than when he first started.
"There's a lot more support now than there was even ten years ago. It's really strong," he said.
Advertisement
As he departs, Mr Longmore encourages others to pick up the banner where he left off.
"It's been a great job and I recommend it for anyone," he said.
Mr Longmore officially wrapped up duties last Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.