Scans have cleared Gundagai forward Jake Elphick of a broken hand.
Elphick only played 12 minutes of the Tigers' 16-14 win over Tumut at Anzac Park on Sunday.
However the swelling was found to be caused by broken blood vessels rather than anything more serious.
"He's been one of our better players all year so that was good," captain-coach Luke Berkrey said.
Blake Dunn also missed the win over Tumut with a knee complaint after not getting through training on Friday night.
"He's been dealing with it for a couple of weeks but it wasn't just ready," Berkrey said.
With the return of Nathan Rose and James Luff in the last-ditch win, it means the Tigers are expected to be at full strength for their next clash with Young on August 7.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
