Relief for Gundagai Tigers as Jake Elphick cleared of serious hand injury

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 19 2022 - 1:46am, first published July 18 2022 - 7:00am
Scans have cleared Gundagai forward Jake Elphick of a broken hand.

