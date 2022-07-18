The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Scott Wolter can escape with a reprimand after being charged after the dramatic win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
Wolter was handed a rough conduct charge after a fourth quarter tackle on Ryan Bourne in the one-point victory at Victoria Park.
Advertisement
The incident was graded as careless, the contact high but with a low impact by the match review committee.
As such the charge has a base penalty of a one-week suspension however Wolter can accept an reprimand if he elects to take an early guilty plea.
The Rock-Yerong Creek has until 5pm on Tuesday to make a decision.
After moving into a clear second with the win over the Hawks, the Magpies have another big clash with North Wagga on Saturday.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.