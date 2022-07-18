The Daily Advertiser

Scott Wolter charged with rough conduct in tight win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 18 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Wolter can escape with a reprimand after being charged with rough conduct.

The Rock-Yerong Creek midfielder Scott Wolter can escape with a reprimand after being charged after the dramatic win over East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.