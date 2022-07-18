Aged care provider Signature Care has lodged a development application for the next phase of its $35 million project at the old Charles Sturt University south campus site.
Stage two of the new aged care facility will comprise 36 beds and cost approximately $4.6 million, bringing the total offering to 180 beds of high-level care divided into five wings.
The next phase will also include a new training hub and office space for the facility, which will eventually be run by up to 250 employees.
Signature Care project planning manager Clinton Witnish said he hoped the extension would be approved by October this year, with construction to start in November and a potential completion date of July 2023.
"Stage one will be open in November and we're planning to roll straight into [the] construction phase in November as well," he said.
He said demand for aged care in the area was high and the facility already had 70 people on the waitlist, with hopes to be full within six months of opening.
The construction of the new aged care facility, on an 11-hectare site at Turvey Park, has been years in the making and faced multiple delays before getting under way in earnest in February this year. Mr Witnish said it was a relief to see the project come to fruition.
"It's exciting, we thought we would have this open a couple of years ago," he said. "It's been a long haul and it's exciting now that we're at the tail end of it and the aged care is going to open in a matter of months. It's been five years in the making."
Signature Care Holdings also hopes to have an answer on its application to turn half of the site into a new subdivision, which could contain up to 90 homes, by the end of the year.
The council recently approved an application to rezone the area to residential land and Mr Witnish said it was hoped they would get the go-ahead from the state government in August.
Signature Care will aim to lodge a new DA for the subdivision with the council in October, with construction slated to start by mid-2023.
Mr Witnish said the development was all part of a "huge" investment in Wagga, which will see more than 100 local people employed over the various phases of construction.
"It's a 90-lot subdivision, all residential lots, average size of around 700sqm, so quite large lots," he said.
"It's going to be a really nice place for people to live around here."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
