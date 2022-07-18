Wagga residents battened down the hatches as a severe storm front swept through the region late on Sunday, downing trees and leaving a shed roofless.
Local residents were caught off-guard by the major blast that hit the city shortly before 7pm recording wind gusts of up to 102km/h.
Advertisement
Wagga SES unit commander Josh Hunt said they received several callouts between 6.50pm and 7.25pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We were called out to Uranquinty after a roof blew off someone's carport and came to rest 20 metres away on a dog kennel and garden shed," Mr Hunt said.
"Fortunately, no animals or people were injured.
"The roof was moved off the kennels and secured to the ground to prevent further movement."
Mr Hunt said Wagga SES received three more callouts relating to trees falling down on Wagga roads.
Drivers travelling along Kapooka Road near the army base were met with a dead end as a large tree completely blocked the road.
Traffic also experienced disruptions along Inglewood Road near Forest Hill and Gregadoo Road at Lake Albert as drivers were forced to slow down with felled trees blocking one lane.
Mr Hunt said it was a timely reminder for residents to ensure trees are in good health and appropriately maintained.
"Given how fast the wind gusts were, I was surprised more trees didn't come down, because a lot of them are not particularly well maintained in people's yards," he said.
"It is a good reminder for people to trim their trees.
"We're going to have a risk of trees falling over [going forward], so keeping an eye on their welfare is quite important, especially at the moment."
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Stephen Stefanac said the weather was due to a squall front that passed across the region on Sunday.
"We saw quite a vigorous cold front move through the Wagga region on Sunday," Mr Stefanac said.
"Ahead of that cold front we saw some showers develop with a little rain falling around Wagga."
Between 1.30pm and 8pm on Sunday Wagga Airport recorded 5.2mm rainfall.
Advertisement
Mr Stefanac said despite the initial storm blast, the main event hit town about dinner time.
"The main squall line associated with the front came through between 6.30 pmand 7pm producing wind gusts of up to 102km/h at Wagga Airport," he said.
Mr Stefanac said the strong winds likely developed high up in the atmosphere and were drawn down with the rain.
"But such wind gusts can be so localised that they may not be experienced elsewhere nearby," Mr Stefanac said.
Looking ahead, he said despite a little more rain forecast, conditions are expected to ease in the coming days.
"The worst weather has now passed and it's looking like Wagga is in for more settled conditions over the next few days," Mr Stefanac said.
Advertisement
"Today's forecast showers will not come with the same winds we saw on Sunday."
Wagga is forecast to reach a chilly maximum of 10 degrees on Monday with the chance of a light shower.
Sunny conditions and frosts are expected to return with maximum temperatures forecast rise over the next few days.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.