Shed roof flies and trees fall as extreme weather system tears through Wagga

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 18 2022 - 3:43am, first published 2:45am
Wagga residents battened down the hatches as a severe storm front swept through the region late on Sunday, downing trees and leaving a shed roofless.

