Kangaroos remains in third after big win

Kangaroos became just the second team to get the better of Temora since the end of the 2018 season as they reversed a haunting scoreline from earlier in the season.
Brothers had been the only team to get the better of the Dragons over the past four years heading into Saturday's clash at Nixon Park.
However Kangaroos were able to utilise a strong breeze in the first half to set themselves on the path to a 22-12 victory.
Coach David Warburton was impressed with their performance.
"It was a fantastic result as we've been dwelling on the previous result against Temora for about 10 weeks," Warburton said.
"They got us by 46 last time."
Shannon Pike and Madeleine Warburton really led from the front as Kangaroos went out to a 22-0 lead at half-time.
Temora responded in the second half but couldn't make up the big start.
"We won the toss, went with the wind and scored a few tries in the first half," Warburton said.
"In the second half they utilised the wind well and scored a couple of tries back on us but we had that good start to come away with the win."
The win ensures Kangaroos remain in third place on the ladder, one point clear of Albury after the Thunder took a 18-6 win over Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Warburton is looking to secure third spot for finals with Kangaroos playing three teams below them on the ladder in their final three games including a clash with Albury, who have another tough test against Temora in their next game, in the final round of the season.
"I think we will finish in third spot, we can't catch the other two (Brothers or Temora) and it doesn't make much difference really," he said.
"To win the comp you have to beat every side. We've got three games to go and that last game of the year is against Albury and if it comes down to a neck-and-neck one then that is what it comes down to."
Meanwhile Tumut moved back into the top five with a 32-12 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Elise Smith scored three tries in the victory.
The Blues are now one point ahead of Young, who suffered a 24-10 loss to unbeaten Brothers, heading into their crucial clash against the Cherrypickers at Twickenham on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
