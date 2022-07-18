TWO former police officers - one-time Wagga resident Helen Rose and high-profile podcaster Narelle Fraser - know all too well the psychological consequences of murder.
The duo will hold a combined presentation in Wagga next month in a bid to combat stigmas surrounding post traumatic stress disorder and start important conversations about mental health.
The pair decided to join together after establishing a unique bond through their experiences on the force.
For Australian True Crime podcaster Narelle, a veteran of 27 years with Victoria Police and a former sexual abuse detective, her PTSD diagnosis came following a string of tragic events.
"Mine happened over 27 years, it was like I was absorbing everybody's trauma," she said.
"I attended a number of murders, but there were three very traumatic ones that I was involved in, one of them involved a little baby.
"After that, every time I saw a little baby I would get this feeling of overwhelming anxiety.
"I would think I was going to be sick, I would get the shakes and I felt like my legs were going to go from underneath me."
For Helen, an 11-year veteran of Queensland Police as a principal covert intelligence analyst, her trauma approached suddenly and without warning following an event that was way too close to her heart.
Helen had been called to a scene involving a girl she had known almost since birth.
The girl had been stabbed repeatedly and was barely holding onto life as Helen nursed her body. As paramedics arrived, Helen was forced to leave the girl's side and she later died.
After that, Helen suffered from severe detachment and disassociation - a result of separation anxiety caused by being forced to leave the girl's side in her final moments.
"I was also the person who had to deliver the message to all of the children at school and then came home to find out my marriage was over," she said.
"For me, my body snapped. I stopped feeling things and I didn't understand why. I didn't sleep for 13 years. I had been through many significant incidents, like occasions where people had the back of their heads smashed out with baseball bats, for example, but, for me, it was personal, and I know young children are always a factor and it was just too much in one day for me."
It is not uncommon for emergency services personnel, or people who experience something they deem as traumatic, to suffer from PTSD, or what Narelle and Helen prefer to call a post traumatic stress injury.
Some may think it should almost be expected when entering a career like becoming a police officer, firefighter or paramedic, but Narelle said there is no such thing as being prepared for trauma.
"I don't think you can be prepared for emotions. I think you can prepare somebody so much for how you will physically act, but not for grief or shock," she said.
When it comes to help and accessing resources, both women believe society is lagging.
"During my training in 1987, there was nothing about mental health," Narelle said. "We were trained physically, but in relation to mental health, nothing."
Garnering that help was also the hardest part of Helen's journey.
"When I did reach out for help through the police it took a lot of assertive emails to get that help and it wasn't exactly forthcoming, I had to fight for it," she said.
"If I didn't actually fight to get the help I needed, I wouldn't have gotten it. That's one of the most exhausting things, you have to explain over and over why you need that help, I think it crushes you."
For Narelle, it took 10-to-11 psychologists or psychiatrists to 'prove she was sick', despite obvious physical and psychological symptoms.
"I was getting constant diarrhoea, I was overwhelmed all of the time, filled with anxiety, shaking to the point where I couldn't read my own writing. I wasn't sleeping, it was a downward spiral which was so painful but I was too scared to share it with anybody," she said.
Helen said there was also a lack of education. With her condition not being visible to those around her, she wants to help fuel a change in the way those with mental health struggles are seen.
"I was hyper-vigilant, I kept working, but all you want is someone to have your back and give you that support," she said.
It is that support and help the pair want to encourage others to fight for through their presentation. "We want to talk to people from all emergency services because people get PTSD from all kinds of things. Anyone can get PTSD," Narelle said.
Helen, who worked at the Thirsty Crow Brewery during her 12-month stint living in Wagga, said she is excited for them to host the Consequences of Murder presentation.
"The people there were just really special to me. I had lost my confidence completely, and they gave it back to me," she said.
The event will be held at the Thirsty Crow on August 12 from 7pm. Tickets are available at Https://tcomwagga.eventbrite.com.au, which include two drinks and a platter.
