A rare whistleblower win, but more is needed | Ray's Reasoning

The new federal government's Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, has dropped the prosecution of Bernard Collaery, the lawyer accused of revealing Australia had spied on Timor-Leste for profit.
The case has come to represent the treatment of whistleblowers.
This is a fine example of a government doing what governments should do, that is, acting quickly and decisively on important issues, in marked contrast to the previous incumbents, who only practised denial, and, when that failed, obfuscation, and with lies as a last resort.
Today I'll show the details of the Bernard Collaery case before analysing its broader significance, which, briefly, is that it needs to set a legal precedent. Failing that, legislation to protect whistleblowers is needed.
Mr Collaery first had his home raided in 2013 after he was accused of conspiring to leak classified information, bringing to light Australia's intelligence gathering in Timor-Leste, whose people he previously represented.
In a long-delayed prosecution after that initial raid, he had faced some 50 hearings in a Canberra court over the matter over four years.
"Today, I have determined this prosecution should end," Mr Dreyfus said.
Five charges related to breaching the Intelligence Services Act will now be dropped after Mr Dreyfus decided the prosecution should end, not long before an October trial that could have landed Mr Collaery in jail.
The 77-year-old Mr Collaery was formerly the ACT attorney-general and the lawyer representing the former spy known for legal reasons as 'Witness K'.
Australian Secret Intelligence Service spies were accused of bugging Timor-Leste's cabinet in order to give Australia a commercial advantage when negotiating the rights to oil and gas reserves in underwater territory between the nations known as the Timor Gap.
Since the information was revealed, the government has pursued the prosecution of Witness K, a former intelligence officer, and his lawyer, Mr Collaery, for allegedly acting as whistleblowers, The New Daily reported.
Former attorney-general Christian Porter gave consent for the prosecutions in 2018; Mr Dreyfus had been lobbied to discontinue them after lobbying from human rights groups.
As Bernard Keane wrote in Crikey: "The conduct of Porter and Cash and their lawyers was deeply shameful, even by the grubby standards of the Morrison government, and debauched the office of the "first law officer of the land".
A veil of secrecy over the case had prevented Mr Collaery from accessing documentation that might have helped him in mounting a defence to the charges and allowed the Office of the Attorney-General to block the release of information critical to any defence of the charges.
"The Australian government is the real villain in this case, having made the appalling decision to spy on East Timor, which is one of the poorest countries in South-East Asia," said Andrew Wilkie, an independent MP. "Australian Government" should be read to include then Prime Minister John Howard.
Mr Wilkie, himself a former intelligence whistleblower, has called for legal protections for whistleblowers to be urgently strengthened.
Mr Dreyfus has been lobbied to exercise his powers of discretion to drop prosecutions when in the public interest for two other cases: David McBride, the former army lawyer who allegedly revealed instances of war crimes in Afghanistan, and Richard Boyle, who went public with concerns about debt collection techniques employed by the tax office.
Mr Dreyfus has not given any indication he is open to acting similarly in either case and described Mr Collaery's case as "exceptional".
This is very worrying. No doubt he is guarding against this case setting a precedent, but this is exactly what it should do, as we need legal precedents or legislation to protect whistleblowers. A 2017 inquiry by the Parliament found an independent body should hear complaints by federal government whistleblowers and pay compensation to those who suffered as a result of revealing information in the public interest. Mr Dreyfus' action will not in any way provide this.
In welcome news, came the announcement from the Australian Greens that they will seek to amend Labor's integrity commission legislation to protect whistleblowers. The Greens justice spokesperson, Senator-elect David Shoebridge, said the party will seek to amend Labor's integrity commission legislation to protect whistleblowers and lower the bar for investigations.
Dropping the prosecution of Bernard Collaery was 'low hanging fruit', and so very easy to do. Meaningful long-term protection of whistleblowers requires much more thoughtful and politically taxing action from the Labor government.
