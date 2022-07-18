A rare whistleblower win, but more is needed | Ray's Reasoning

This is very worrying. No doubt he is guarding against this case setting a precedent, but this is exactly what it should do, as we need legal precedents or legislation to protect whistleblowers. A 2017 inquiry by the Parliament found an independent body should hear complaints by federal government whistleblowers and pay compensation to those who suffered as a result of revealing information in the public interest. Mr Dreyfus' action will not in any way provide this.