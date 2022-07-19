A Canberra man who grabbed and squeezed a Wagga female police officer's genitals while resisting arrest outside a pub has been spared jail.
Dean Maxwell Moore, 29, of Charnwood, appeared for sentencing in Wagga Local Court on Thursday last week having earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while they were executing their duty.
Moore had previously faced a charge of sexual touching of another person without consent but the charge was withdrawn.
Magistrate Peter Thompson accepted there was "no sexual motive" behind Moore's offending.
Moore also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and failing to leave a licensed premises when excluded.
According to a police statement of facts, Moore, a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic, met up with a new female friend at the William Farrer Hotel in Wagga about 11pm on November 11 last year.
While at the pub, Moore took off his shirt and attempted to approach the bar.
Security staff observed that he was intoxicated and he quickly became agitated.
Staff asked Moore to leave but he became violent and attempted to grab a female patron.
Moore was taken out the pub's rear entrance to the car park where he continued violently resisting and attempted to spear tackle a staff member into a window, resulting in a call to police.
Moore was initially compliant with police and pub staff members declined to make a statement.
Police attempted to escort Moore from the premises and asked him to nominate another person who could ensure his safety while he recovered from intoxication.
Moore declined to provide further details and became increasingly argumentative, resulting in police telling him he would now be arrested for refusing to leave the venue.
Two constables attempted to place Moore in the rear of a caged police vehicle but he pushed back against the prisoner pod.
Moore entered a standing position and bent over with his arms flailing around, attempting to grab at police.
A female constable standing behind Moore attempted to restrain his arm, but he moved to the side of the constable, "reached around her left leg, reached through her legs" and grabbed her crotch and "squeezed hard", according to the police statement.
Moore then let go and attempted to grab other officers. The constable who was assaulted was able to restrain his left hand behind his back while another handcuffed his left wrist.
Several other officers were able to gain control of Moore's right wrist and both his hands were cuffed before he was wrestled into the back of a police vehicle.
Moore yelled at the crowd of onlookers and laughed at police before being taken to Wagga Police Station, where he was considered too intoxicated and aggressive to be interviewed.
The constable who was assaulted suffered small lacerations to her right index finger and left knee.
In court on Thursday, Moore's solicitor said his client had asked him to pass on an apology for his conduct, which he said was "unfortunate and quite serious".
"He was effectively a ticking bomb emotionally after separating from his partner," the solicitor said.
"This is a classic case of person in emotional state consuming a large amount of alcohol."
A psychological report described Moore as "genuinely remorseful".
Magistrate Thompson said he accepted that Moore did not seek sexual gratification from his offending but his act against a police officer on duty had been "degrading".
"This conduct is completely out of character and family event anxiety contributed to his state of mind, as does alcohol consumed," he said.
"I'm certainly concerned about the assault, [it is a] serious example of assault and cannot be condoned by the court."
Moore was handed $500 fines for failing to leave the venue and resisting an officer.
Magistrate Thompson convicted Moore of assaulting an officer and sentenced him to a 15-month community corrections order and 60 hours of community service, to be supervised at Queanbeyan.
