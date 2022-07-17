Four tries in the first 14 minutes helped Southcity bring up their first win of the season.
However it wasn't without some nervous moments.
Buoyed on by a big build up with some NAIDOC celebrations, the Bulls bounced out to a 22-0 lead over Albury at Harris Park on Sunday.
However the Thunder, playing to help secure finals berth, got back within six points eight minutes after the break.
Southcity have been one to drift in and out of clashes so far this season but were determined not to let another good opportunity slip.
Instead two quick tries to Travis Smith and Joel Tracey ensured the Thunder would not complete their comeback.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy was thrilled to finally get on the board with the 34-16 victory, believing the side really lifted for the occasion.
"There was that little bit of extra incentive and a little bit more passion about the game with a big crew of Indigenous boys and the passing of Les Smith really stirred everyone up," McCarthy said.
"There was plenty to play for.
"There was a lot of effort put into the start, a lot of push around the ball, blokes were fighting to play the ball pretty quick and everyone was pretty switched on.
"It really helped add a bit of confidence."
Reg Snowden got the Bulls off to a perfect start when he crashed over after two minutes, but it was to be his last play of the game after picking up a shoulder issue.
However it didn't slow Southcity as Jason Massey, Jesse Fitzhenry and Kyle McCarthy added to their advantage.
While the tide started to turn as tries to Jade Durous and Sebastian Rapana got Albury within 12 points at half-time, McCarthy was impressed with how Southcity were able to turn the game back around.
"We did get a bit nervous with some of that second typical stuff starting happening," he said.
"Having points on the board always helps."
Southcity have now set their sights on trying to avoid the wooden spoon with their next clash against Brothers, who are just one win ahead of them on the ladder.
The two sides will have the week off to prepare while Albury will be looking to hit back when they host Temora at Greenfield Park on July 30.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
