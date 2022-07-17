A heartbreaking loss to Gundagai has only given Tumut confidence they are heading in the right direction.
After a slow start to the season, where they lost four of their first six games, the Blues went within seconds of being the first team to down the Tigers this season.
Taking advantage of Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey being sin binned after trailing 12-0 at half-time, Tumut closed within two points as Mitch Ivill and Dean Bristow scored.
Two Lachlan Bristow penalties goal put the Blues in front but after a couple of errors, and a controversial call gave the Tigers enough opportunities to steal a 16-14 victory at Anzac Park on Sunday.
After struggling to build any real pressure in the first half, co-coach Lachlan Bristow was not only impressed with their defensive efforts to limit Gundagai to two tries, but of their fightback in the second half at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"We spoke at half-time that every bounce of the ball and every 50-50 call all went their way in the first half, we had no momentum, our backs were against the wall but we really turned up," Bristow said.
"To be down 12-0 at half-time was a pretty good effort considering all the defence we had done, and we had no good ball, but the disappointing thing in the first half was the few times we did have good ball we coughed it up too easily.
"We weren't very good there, gifted them some opportunities but dug deep in the second half, the momentum finally swung like we knew it would.
"We managed to get on top but a 50-50 call didn't go our way at the end and they managed to score a lucky football try off a kick to win it.
"It is disappointing but we're very pleased with the effort and we know we are a better team than them."
It adds to another chapter in the rich history between the two clubs and Bristow believes late returns of Nathan Rose and James Luff, who had been ruled out earlier in the week, is another thing working in Tumut's favour.
"It shows they've got stuff to hide," he said.
"I don't know why they want to play mind games like that but it doesn't bother us.
"I think it shows we've got one up on them if they want to hide their best players from us that apparently weren't playing all week.
"We love that and it feeds right back into us."
Tumut are now looking to hit back when they tackle Young at Twickenham on Saturday.
It is the only first grade fixture of the round due to Junee's withdrawal and the split round.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
