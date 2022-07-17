Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes continued their charge towards finals with a 19-point victory over Coolamon on Sunday.
There was no need for last quarter heroics this time as the Goannas got on top from the outset and did enough to down the Hoppers on their home turf, 10.9 (69) to 7.8 (50) at Kindra Park.
There was not a great deal between the two teams in the first half, as the Goannas went into the main break four points in front.
But three goals inside three minutes early in the third quarter broke the game open as MCUE went into three-quarter-time with a 25-point lead.
The Hoppers tried hard to mount one last challenge with the breeze in the final term but the Goannas were able to hold them at bay.
It was a fourth straight win for MCUE to keep their top three chances alive. Goannas coach Jeremy Rowe wanted to use the game to gauge how far his team had come and was delighted with the answer.
"We were really keen to measure how far we really had come today," Rowe said.
"We were on record to say the Griffith game about a month ago, we thought for the first time the performance itself really represented a change in the way we wanted to play. Then obviously the last couple of weeks against Tigers and Ganmain there certainly has been a lot of deficiencies out of those games but there's obviously been the belief that's been created by storming home and taking those last-minute victories and I think that creates a fair bit of belief.
"So we thought we've played really well against a developing side in Griffith and we've had two come-from-behind wins which shows that we're probably getting close to having winning as a habit again but how we do look over four quarters on a top three side's home deck and really wanting to measure how far we've come from that.
"There's still so much we can improve on but most of them are little intricacies in regards to structure and set up and those sorts of things. I thought if you just wanted 18 blokes at one time hunting involvement in the game, standing up in big moments and showing an unwillingness to be beat, I thought we got that 100 times out of 100."
MCUE's key defenders, Tim Smith and Matt Collins, led the way with strong performances on Coolamon's key forwards, while Jono Male was dangerous up forward and returned three goals.
Nelson Foley and Ethan Schiller were prolific through the midfield, while Brayden Ambler showed plenty of positive signs as he works his way into his season.
Rowe was happy with his entire squad.
"If you get guys who get used to standing up in big moments, and I suppose that's when the game comes at you and asks you a question, what's your answer going to be and you can either wilt or you can stand up in it and I thought every one of us stood up at different moments today and that's my most positive thing to come out of it," he said.
Jake Barrett was clearly Coolamon's best, with the Hoppers co-coach trying hard throughout despite close attention from the opposition all day.
Luke Gerhard, Shae Darcy and Josh Buchanan were others to have solid games.
It was just Coolamon's second loss in the past 10 games and has them in third spot.
Full-time
MCUE Goannas 4.1 5.2 8.6 10.9 (69)
Coolamon Rovers 3.1 4.4 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS: MCUE Goannas: J.Male 3, H.Collins 2, E.Schiller 2, N.Foley 1, C.Palombi 1, B.Ambler 1; Coolamon Rovers: P.Bray 2, J.Sykes 2, W.Graetz 2, J.Redfern 1
BEST: MCUE Goannas: E.Schiller, N.Foley, T.Smith, M.Collins, B.Ambler, H.Collins; Coolamon Rovers: J.Barrett, L.Gerhard, A.Macauley, S.Darcy, J.Buchanan, W.Graetz
