The Daily Advertiser

Fire and Rescue NSW attended to the fire at the Edward Public on Saturday morning

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
July 17 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO CLASS: Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze at the Edward School in Deniliquin.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Deniliquin school in the early hours of Saturday morning, which resulted in 'severe' damage to the building.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.