Firefighters responded to a fire at a Deniliquin school in the early hours of Saturday morning, which resulted in 'severe' damage to the building.
A routine security patrol alerted Fire and Rescue NSW to the blzae at the Edward Public at 2am on Saturday morning.
Two crews attended the scene where a classroom and adjoining storeroom were on fire. The rooms were "severely damaged", according to Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander.
Although the building did not sustain any structural damage.
Firefighters got the blaze under control "very quickly", he said, and were leaving the scene by 5am.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be subject to police investigation, Superintendent Alexander said.
"Police will want to look at it," he said.
"It was excellent work by firefighters to confine the fire to those rooms."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
