Wagga's Dakota Hair at The Piazza hosts Lisa Hill memorial Lisa's Rainbow Day for Can Assist

Updated July 17 2022 - 9:02am, first published 5:30am
Family, friends and the wider community was invited to The Piazza in Wagga on Saturday for the annual 'Lisa's Rainbow Day' to celebrate the life of hairdresser Lisa Hill, who passed away in 2016 from Ovarian cancer.

