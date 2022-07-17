Family, friends and the wider community was invited to The Piazza in Wagga on Saturday for the annual 'Lisa's Rainbow Day' to celebrate the life of hairdresser Lisa Hill, who passed away in 2016 from Ovarian cancer.
Ms HIl's two daughters and co-workers started the 'Lisa's Rainbow Day' initiative in 2017 in her honour and to help others facing a similar struggle.
After her diagnosis, Ms Hill sold her salon and began working with the girls who now work at Dakota Hair, located at the Baylis Street piazza.
All money raised on the dat will go to the charity Can Assist.
Pictures: Les Smith
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
