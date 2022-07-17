The Daily Advertiser

The Wagga Show and Shine was presented by country hope this year, making it extra special for one rev-head

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AMERICAN MUSCLE: Ross Woodbridge had a poster of a 1955 Oldsmobile on his wall when he was 12, now he's living the dream. Picture: Conor Burke

Ross Woodbridge had a poster of a 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Holiday on his wall when he was 12.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.