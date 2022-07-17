Ross Woodbridge had a poster of a 1955 Oldsmobile Super 88 Holiday on his wall when he was 12.
The motor-mad young lad was instantly besotted with the teal-blue sleek American machine on the double page spread in his favourite magazine, and fast forward 67 years and Mr Woodbridge owns that very same car.
Advertisement
He spent Sunday afternoon parading it in the name of charity it at the the Classic and Historic Automobile Club of Wagga Show and Shine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Woodbridge, 79, has had the Oldsmobile for three years, one of only four in Australia, he believes.
"When I had the picture on the wall, I would have given my right arm to see one. When I got the chance to own one, I thought I'm not going to miss that."
Incredibly, he's only the second owner after one American family cared for it from new.
While the Oldsmobile evokes strong childhood memories for Mr Woodbridge, it also summons thoughts of his own mortality.
The Show and Shine was presented by Country Hope, a charity which supports country children diagnosed with cancer and other chronic life threatening illnesses.
Mr Woodbridge himself is living with prostate cancer, and while it is not imminently life threatening, it makes this event more meaningful.
"It changes your outlook," he said. "How much time have you got? Let's go out and enjoy it all."
Driving his boyhood dream is part of that outlook and puts a smile on his face whenever he starts the engine.
"If my mother saw this, she'd say 'that's the same car I told you to take off the wall'," he said.
"It means something to me that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.