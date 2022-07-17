CANBERRA trainer Matthew Dale produced another tried horse success story to capture the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.
Former Victorian stayer Kiptanui ($12) proved too good for his rivals in the $40,000 Leeton Toyota Narrandera Showcase Cup (1600m).
At just his second start for Dale, Kiptanui piled on the pressure outside the leader, the $1.75 favourite Ready To Humble, and proved too tough as he raced away to score by three quarters of a length.
Ready To Humble battled on for second, with Zidler ($14) running third in his first start for Mitch Beer.
Kiptanui was a two-time city winner with three wins from 25 starts with Wendy Kelly, before being purchased by Dale and connections.
The stable were thrilled with the second up win.
"The horse gave 100 per cent and it was very exciting," stable representative Wataru Shimamura said.
"Matty and the team are doing a great job."
Quayde Krogh was the winning rider.
It was the second leg of a winning double for Dale with Unique Prince ($2.60) taking out the Elders Narrandera & Coleambally Class Two Showcase Handicap (1200m).
Meantime, the Wayne Carroll stable struck early with Rockin' Shamus causing a boilover in the opening event.
The 40-1 pop took out the $30,000 Narrandera Bakery Maiden Showcase Plate (1000m) at just his second race start.
Ridden by Nick Heywood, the three-year-old made the most of an opening and quickened nicely to edge out $4.40 chance Clymene by a half length.
It was the Carroll stable's second winner in a week after Salute Again broke through at Albury last Tuesday.
Fellow Wagga trainer George Dimitropoulos also enjoyed success as Jungle Fever ($7.50) took out the WIN TV Maiden Showcase Handicap (1400m) with Michael Heagney in the saddle.
Jungle Fever, a full brother to Jungle Book, was having just his fifth start for the Dimitropoulos stable.
The Tim Donnelly-trained Kitzbuhel took out the QPL Real Estate Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (2100m).
The import was ridden to victory by Fiona Sandkuhl, one of two wins for the Albury apprentice on the day.
Heagney and Heywood also enjoyed doubles.
