Two women who abducted a four-year-old girl from a Wagga home and assaulted her mother in the process have been sentenced to conditional releases orders without conviction.
The two women, one aged 30, formerly of Tolland, and the other aged 22, of Forbes, appeared in Wagga District Court on Friday after been found guilty by a jury in April.
Both were charged with child abduction, entering a dwelling with intent to commit a serious offence aggravated by knowing people were present, and common assault.
The offences occurred on October 25, 2020 when the two women forced their way into a Tolland home by pushing open the front door, struck the mother and took her child from the house.
The jury previously heard that the two offenders drove to the mother's house after being told that she had placed her hands on the child's throat.
The Daily Advertiser has not named the offenders for legal reasons.
In court on Friday, both offenders gave testimony that having a conviction would derail their future career plans.
The older woman, who now lives in the Southern Tablelands, said she hoped to teach Aboriginal children about the importance of dental health.
"I just wanted to protect her," the woman said when asked how she felt about the abduction.
The younger woman said she had been forced to change jobs as she was unable to attend schools and fetes to provide children's entertainment.
"It felt like my mental health was spiralling down a bit," she said when asked about her Working with Children Check being cancelled when the case went to court.
The barristers for each woman submitted that their clients had an "exceptional case".
Judge Lerve accepted that the two women had been told of serious child abuse allegations against the mother that they believed at the time.
"They had the purest of motives but in a completely misguided undertaking they went to the mother's house," the judge said.
"They did not intend to keep the child; they went to collect the child for her welfare and protection.
"They arrived unannounced and were somewhat aggressive to the mother from the outset. I accept that it was a symptom of their concerns for the child."
Judge Lerve noted that the older woman had suffered the "depths of deprivation" and ongoing abuse during her childhood and the younger woman had been affected by the sudden death of a young relative.
Both women will be supervised by Community Corrections for the next two years and were ordered to continue mental health treatment.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
