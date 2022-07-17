Large colourful mural breathes new life into Walla's water tower

Those behind a large-scale mural on the Walla water tower are thrilled by the way it has turned out.
The 1946 structure was recently painted by Wagga born artist Damien Mitchell, who used more than 100 litres of primer and nearly 300 cans of spray paint to complete the project.
The 18 metre tower, funded by a Riverina Water grant and fundraising, features seven native animals.
The mural provides a unique perspective on each side.
"It's magnificent," Walla Silo Art Committee secretary Karen Wenke said.
"It's so vibrant and so colourful.
"You can actually see it from out of town - I think you can see it from Morgan's Lookout, which is quite a way out of town."
The group had previously planned to paint the town's silos, which are much larger, but issues with COVID scaled back the project.
A Melbourne artist had been onboard but was delayed by the virus, and Mr Mitchell signed up at late notice.
Committee president Virginia Scholz said the artist, who does large scale paintings in the USA, had a small window of opportunity of four weeks.
"It's better than we expected," she said.
"We were very blessed to find and artist who was available at such short notice.
"I think he painted for 18 days, non-stop."
A cherry picker was donated by Andrew Kotzur for the project, which saved thousands of dollars from the budget.
The project cost about $30,000.
The group is still keen to eventually have the town's silos painted if funding is available.
"We want to draw our breath on this," Ms Wenke said.
"It took a massive fundraising effort.
"Depending on which section you look at, the mural is framed in a different way.
"From the front you can see the goanna, on the side a kangaroo, if you're coming into town from Culcairn you can see an eagle on that side.
"So he's done a magnificent job."
The project incorporates the new track to Gum Swamp, which features in the mural.
