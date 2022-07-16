Griffith ensured they would not be surprised by CSU for a second time season.
After Reddies caused a boilover in round one, the Blacks fired early in their way to a 63-15 win at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Four tries in the first 11 minutes, and two more by the 20th ensured the Blacks got off to a flyer against an understrength Reddies.
Griffith took a 39-0 heading into half-time before the two sides went try-for-try in the second.
The Blacks have a week off before the top-of-the-table clash with Wagga City with just four points separating the sides.
Coach Chris McGregor is looking to really build off another win.
"We got drawn into playing a bit too much of their game today," McGregor said.
"We have to be more clinical and play for the full 80 minutes.
"The opening half the intensity was where it needed to be, but towards the end of the second half, we dropped off."
