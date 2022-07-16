Turvey Park has given Chase Grintell a 200th game to remember as they surged to a 101 point win over the winless Leeton-Whitton.
The Bulldogs kicked five goals during the first quarter and continued that same intensity through the rest of the game to record a 18.13 (121) to 3.2 (20) win over the Crows.
Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi was rapt with the win and happy how his side bounced back from some uncertainty pre-game.
"We faced a bit of adversity this morning," Mazzocchi said.
"We lost two or three with different illnesses and different things.
"We knew Leeton are a really competitive side and they attack the footy early on.
"I was rapt that we could go on and continue to play some really good footy for three quarters."
The fast start was something that Mazzocchi said his side had aimed to achieve and he was pleased they were able to assert their dominance early.
"We got off to a really good start, especially James White, he was excellent early," he said.
"He played in the midfield and was able to read the footy and get forward, I think he kicked two first quarter goals."
White would end up kicking four for the afternoon but he wasn't the only midfielder that stood out for the Bulldogs with Stephen Camp, Callum Dooley and Angus Curry all having dominant games.
"Our midfield was really good today," Mazzocchi said.
"Camp, Dooley, White and Curry they were probabaly all in our best six players today.
"They really set us up with our midfield getting drive forward even though Dryburgh, Leeton's ruckman won a lot of the taps.
"Our midfield were competitive and were able to get us that forward movement."
It wasn't just the midfield who were impressive with the Bulldogs defence recovering from the late omission of Tim Doyle to restrict Leeton to just the three goals.
"Our back six has probably been our one really settled unit now for six weeks," Mazzocchi said.
"Although Timmy Doyle went out today with illness before the game and he has been the mainstay, they really stepped up and they were able to hold firm all day.
"So that's a real positive for them and they have just got that continuity playing well together.
"They have also got some really good rebound too now with Will O'Connor and Benny Lewington and a couple of these guys able to rebound really well."
Full time
Turvey Park 5.3 9.9 12.10 18.13 (121)
Leeton Whitton 0.1 0.2 2.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Turvey Park: C.Baxter 4, J.White 4, B.Wallett 3, E.Grigg 2, J.Haggar 2, R.Weidemann 1, W.Ashcroft 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Doyle 1, N.Ryan 1, T.Meline 1
BEST: Turvey Park: J.White, S.Camp, C.Dooley, A.Emery, J.Glanvill, E.Grigg; Leeton Whitton: J.Doyle, N.Ryan, M.Rainbird, W.Wakeman, T.Meline, L.Mahalm
