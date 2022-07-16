The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park notches up their biggest win of the season with 101 point victory over Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 16 2022 - 11:30am
STRONG GAME: Baxter Wallett had a good game up forward kicking three goals. Picture: Les Smith

Turvey Park has given Chase Grintell a 200th game to remember as they surged to a 101 point win over the winless Leeton-Whitton.

