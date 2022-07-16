BARELLAN kept their finals hopes alive and delivered a nail in the coffin of Northern Jets with a 31-point victory on Saturday.
The Two Blues ended a five-game losing streak at just the right time, outlasting the Jets 7.15 (57) to 3.8 (26) at Barellan Sportsground.
The game never reached great heights early with only three goals in the first half but Barellan eventually broke it open and kicked 3.8 in the final term to run out comfortable winners.
The win moves Barellan back into fifth spot, after a rough six weeks, and also makes it hard for the Jets to play finals.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was proud of the way his team bounced back after a difficult month or so.
"Especially where our last month, or you could go as far to say our last two months, of games have been, we've been thereabouts and falling short at certain times for different reasons but to be able to get back on the winner's list is very important, not just for the club but for the community as well," Lawder said.
"I'm very proud, from knowing where we've been and our confidence being sapped, going through some tough losses where we were pretty close, and we probably could have won a lot of games over the last six weeks, to then get back on the winner's list and have people talking about us again is what we want."
Lawder knew exactly how important the Jets game was for Barellan's bid to make finals for the first time since their return to the Farrer League.
"We knew our season was on the line, I made that quite clear," he said.
"I'm just happy given where we've been the last few months and just falling down to get back in the conversation.
"We've got four games left and hopefully still plenty of life left in us."
Lawder said it wasn't the prettiest of wins but he liked the way his team got to work to ensure they came out triumphant.
"It was a bit of a grind for us," he said.
"To be honest, not seeing (Matt) Wallis and (Adam) Flagg named, my concern was, I remember last year when they ended up losing Wallis for a few games and they ended up winning so I did speak to the group about that, them sharing the workload and having more goalkickers but at the end of the game, we kept them to three goals, which was really impressive.
"It was a tight grind, it was really low-scoring but then to be able to break the game open in the last, it had that feeling it was one of those games, and we worked on our rotations, we've been working on a lot of things lately but to be able to break the game open in the last quarter was really pleasing."
Josh Britliff played his best game for Barellan with a strong display through the midfield, while forward Ryley Conlan and defender Luke Paterson were others to shine. Mal Fernie kicked three goals.
Barellan now sit two points in front of CSU and have games against Marrar, Temora, East Wagga-Kooringal and North Wagga as their run home.
"I'm a realist. We've been a week by week proposition. I'm not getting too far ahead, we've got Marrar next week, which is a massive challenge," Lawder said.
"Like I've said previously, our best is good enough to match plenty of other teams in the comp, it's just making sure we turn up on the day. Today was a solid effort, it was pretty close to being a four-quarter performance so when you're winning games and struggling to pick best players, it's a very good sign."
Chris Bell, Jack Fisher and Sam Fisher were the pick of the Jets players.
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues 2.0 2.5 4.7 7.15 (57)
Northern Jets 1.3 1.5 2.7 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: M.Fernie 3, S.Ellis 1, J.Hillman 1, M.Hawker 1, J.Brittliff 1; Northern Jets: C.Bell 1, C.Mccormack 1, J.Roscarel 1
BEST: Barellan Two Blues: R.Conlan, J.Brittliff, L.Paterson, M.Irvin, E.Cody, B.Cleaver; Northern Jets: C.Bell, J.Fisher, S.Fisher, J.Roscarel, L.Jones, T.Roscarel
