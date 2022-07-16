The Daily Advertiser
Barellan ended a six-game losing streak with a 31-point win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 16 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 10:30am
STANDOUT: Josh Britliff enjoyed his best game for Barellan in the win over Northern Jets on Saturday.

BARELLAN kept their finals hopes alive and delivered a nail in the coffin of Northern Jets with a 31-point victory on Saturday.

