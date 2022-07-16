The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Coleambally continue strong second half of the year with 24-point win over Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:18am, first published July 16 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE MAN: Curtis Steele is chaired from the ground in his 250th senior game. Picture: Coleambally FNC

COLEAMBALLY clawed their way off the bottom of the Farrer League ladder with a 24-point win over Temora on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.