The Daily Advertiser

GGGM records big win after dominant second half against Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated July 17 2022 - 1:26am, first published July 16 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME PLAN: GGGM coach Sam Martyn addresses his side during their 66 point win over Griffith on Saturday. Picture: Jimmy Meiklejohn

A dominant second half has led Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to their 10th win of the season over a competitive Griffith side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.