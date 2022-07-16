A dominant second half has led Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong to their 10th win of the season over a competitive Griffith side.
The Lions kicked 11 goals to one during the second half on their way to a 16.14 (110) to 6.8 (44) win over the Swans.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was happy to get the win, but admitted that they were far from their best during the first half.
"It's been a bit of a trend of ours to start games off really well with our first quarters," Martyn said.
"But then again we found ourselves under the pump in the second.
"Griffith sort of rectified a few things that they weren't doing and I think pressure was the number one thing that they beat us at."
After being 15 points down at quarter time, the Swans rallied during the second quarter kicking three goals and narrowed the margin to just three at half-time.
Martyn said that he noticed that momentum was beginning to turn in their direction towards the back end of the second quarter and wanted his side to think about ways about improving their performance during the break.
"At halftime we wanted to be more solution based rather than having to give a good old fashioned spray," he said.
"We just talked about a few things that we needed to improve on and it was great to see we listened to instructions and rectified it during that third quarter."
The Lions came out a different side after the half-time break and kicked six goals to none extending their narrow three point margin to 39 when the teams came in for the last change.
Martyn said it was addressing some football basics that led to his side getting on top during the third quarter.
"I think our pressure lifted first and foremost which was definitely important because they were definitely outhunting us," he said.
"We talked about being a bit more direct with our ball movement and getting some run and carry into our game which has probably been missing for a few weeks.
"Just not being stagnant and predictable and we were able to get mutliple players running through."
Martyn was impressed with the effort of his whole team during the second half but singled out a few players who he thought had impressive performances.
"I felt Lachie Parker was sensational today, he provided a lot of pressure up in the forward line," he said.
"He got his rewards by listening to instructions and getting to that position that we asked him to.
"I thought Jess Lander was fantastic in the middle, just when we needed someone to lift that pressure and be that one to stand up in the contest he was the man we looked to."
George Alexander led the Lions' goalkickers with four while Jack McCaig and Jacob Olsson both kicked three.
Full time
GGGM 4.4 5.8 11.13 16.14 (110)
Griffith 2.1 5.5 5.10 6.10 (44)
GOALS: GGGM: G.Alexander 4, J.McCaig 3, J.Olsson 3, L.Parker 2, J.Lander 1, A.Proctor 1, K.Watts 1, B.Walsh 1; Griffith: J.Girdler 2, O.Bartter 1, P.Payne 1, J.Nancarrow 1, J.Toscan 1
BEST: GGGM: B.Walsh, J.Lander, S.Martyn, G.Alexander, L.Parker, J.Sase; Griffith: J.Girdler, T.Moraschi, J.Best, S.Foley, J.Rowston, P.Payne
