Wagga businesses have welcomed news the pandemic leave disaster payments will be reinstated after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backflipped on a decision to let them lapse at the end of last month.
Introduced by the Coalition government, the payment provided up to $750 for people who missed work after testing positive for COVID-19, those isolating as a close contact and those caring for a positive case.
Announcing the decision following Saturday's meeting of the National Cabinet, the prime minister said the circumstances had changed and continuing the payments was the right thing to do.
"In recognition of the risks that are associated with the more infectious new variants [of coronavirus], the National Cabinet has agreed to reinstate the pandemic leave disaster payments up until September 30," Mr Albanese said.
Romanos Hotel owner Matt Oates said it would provide better job security to many.
"It gives security to casual staff across the country," he said.
"Any support for frontline workers whether they are in hospitality or otherwise is always great.
"A lot of them can't afford to be taking extended periods off work and if they do need to isolate it will be safer for them to do that at home rather than be pushed to come to work."
Mr Oates says the hotel employs about 30 staff and about two-thirds of them are casuals. "I just feel it's safer to give people the opportunity to isolate at home and help people afford to do that.
"Because otherwise they may decide to come to work while infected or infectious."
The Brew Cafe manager James Campbell agrees it is a good decision.
"It's important to keep [sick] people out of the community," he said.
"The less that this virus spreads, the better.
"There are plenty of elderly people who come to cafes and nobody wants to be the one who passes it onto them.
"If you're [isolating] at home and you're being paid for it, that's absolutely fantastic."
Mr Campbell moved from Canberra to Wagga last October and has personally benefited from the payment, saying it was a great help.
"During the first phase of [the] pandemic a lot of people went on leave and it was definitely a beneficial thing for a lot of casual staff," he said.
On Saturday, the prime minister reflected how a key theme of his election campaign was "ensuring no one was left behind".
"I want to make sure that doesn't happen and that vulnerable people are looked after well," Mr Albanese said.
Despite his initial support for the axing of the payment, Mr Albanese cast blame on the previous government for the decision to end the payment.
"It is [now] appropriate that we reverse the decision we inherited from the former government to cease this payment," he said.
"This is a fair way going forward."
Responding to the announcement, Member for Riverina and former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack welcomed the about-face.
"While acknowledging these payments can't last forever, it is good the government is extending a Coalition initiative which helped keep food on the table for many people in the Riverina and Central West," Mr McCormack said.
"It was one of our many initiatives which have saved the jobs and lives of tens of thousands of Australians during the pandemic crisis."
Those previously eligible for the $750 pandemic disaster payment included people unable to attend work and earn an income during their isolation period.
Employees with no sick leave or pandemic sick leave left and those who need to care for another person were also eligible.
However, those receiving any income, ABSTUDY living allowance parental leave pay among other payments were ineligible.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
