After two years of COVID cancellations, Wagga's 156th annual show is now less than two months away, and the committee is putting out the call for more hands to help on deck.
"We're looking for members of the public to help set up and pack up the show," committee member Cat Daly said.
Ms Daly said the committee is in need of volunteers to help with all aspects of the show.
"Volunteers are the backbone of any organisation and the Wagga Show Society is no different," she said.
"The current membership is made up of people from various ages and backgrounds which is why the show is so successful every year.
"However, we know as a committee that we can make the show bigger and better and that's where volunteers come in."
As an added incentive, the society is offering one year's membership to the committee and free entry into the 2022 show.
"We understand that time is valuable and there are many competing priorities in everyday life, but we need volunteers to ensure the show and all its history has a bright future," Ms Daly said.
The Wagga Show is one of the main attractions in town and draws thousands through the gates for two days each year.
The inaugural show was held on the Wagga Race Course in 1864 and focused primarily on livestock.
These days the show features a wide variety of attractions, ranging from photography to horticulture, food and community stalls to the ever popular show rides and side show games.
The Miss Showgirl competition and the gymkhana are also set to return, running in conjunction with the Wagga Show on September 9 and 10.
For further information, please contact Cat Daly on 0407 033 754.
Alternatively, visit the website at: https://waggashow.com.au/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
