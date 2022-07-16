Virus keeps making governments look foolish

The coronavirus pandemic has a knack of making governments look foolish.
Time and again since this insidious virus first hit our shores governments at both state and federal level have been caught flatfooted.
Be it the Morrison government's sluggish "this is not a race" approach to procuring vaccinations, or the Berejiklian government's reluctance to introduce mask mandates, it seems we are continually a step or two behind.
Now, that is not to pretend navigating the first global pandemic in 100 years is easy.
It is not and of course there are going to be missteps along the way.
But frustration levels justifiably grow when an anxious public sees the same mistakes being made again and again.
The Morrison government's at times ham-fisted handling of the pandemic certainly played a role in its unceremonious dumping from power.
Knowing it could exploit a weakness, Labor carefully picked apart the Coalition's pandemic response and promised to do better if elected.
Once in power, it didn't take long for the new Health Minister Mark Butler to announce "an independent review of Australia's vaccine and treatment procurements".
"The Australian community has seen the consequences of the Morrison government being caught flatfooted on protecting Australians through vaccinations and treatments," he said.
But already Labor is facing the exact same criticism that for so long it had levelled at the Coalition.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been on the defensive this week for allowing the $750 pandemic payment scheme to lapse on June 30, despite tens of thousands of new cases being recorded each day.
While he attempted to shift blame onto the Coalition, the reality is his government should have realised the need for the payments remained before the scheme expired.
Thankfully, Mr Albanese announced yesterday the scheme would be extended, thus providing a safety net for casual workers should they be struck down.
If it is to navigate Australia through the pandemic, the Albanese government needs to learn from this misstep and take a more proactive approach than its predecessor did.
