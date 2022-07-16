Four players, including a nine-year-old, snared a hole-in-one over a stunning 48-hour period at the one course last week.
The feat is so remarkable a Google search of the chances doesn't provide any odds.
"Some years you might be lucky to get two or three, so it's incredible to think you could have four in two days," Commercial Albury Golf Club head professional John van der Veen remarked.
The incredible run started with the veterans competition on Monday, July 4.
Rad Gavrilovic produced the perfect shot on the 10th hole, nailing a three-wood.
"With the vets you get two shots for nearest the pin and as I was watching it I thought, 'if this rolls a bit further I might get a putt' and then it was 'I might get nearest the pin' and then, lo and behold, the thing disappeared," he offered.
"If you had asked me what my expectations would be of that happening to me, it wouldn't have been in my top 1000, I never thought that anything like that would happen to me."
Just minutes later, Mark Cowie also hit a three-wood, which took the slope almost identically.
"I appreciate what Rad did for me to leave that trail there," he joked.
"It was my first hole-in-one, I'd never even seen one before."
In almost comical fashion, when the pair crossed shortly after, they gave the thumbs up to each other, thinking they were congratulating each other on the ace, but were totally oblivious to what the other had done.
The following day, nine-year-old Roger Hinton was playing with his brother Kenneth and their father Simon on the fourth hole while on a holiday from Brisbane.
"It rolled up the side of the bunker on the left, came off that slope and the pin was up on the back left that day and it disappeared into the hole," Simon explained.
The quick-thinking dad pulled out his phone after the moment and videoed the golf cart trip to the hole and the excitement, which is one of the most heart-warming moments you will see.
"By the time I got off the buggy (which is around 30m from the hole), he was already on the green," he laughed.
The three hole-in-one exponents are all on a handicap of 18 or more, but single-figure marker Daniel Sutton rounded out the aces the next day, also on the fourth.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Golf Club and Howlong Golf Resort will stage a 36-hole pro-am.
"At Wodonga, we ran one three years ago before COVID hit," head professional Gavin Vearing said.
