A Wagga teacher has been recognised as one of the best teachers in the country after she achieved the top levels of national accreditation.
The Riverina Anglican College junior school head teacher Kylie Chacon was recently awarded with the Highly Accomplished or Lead Teacher (HALT) accreditation, one of only 1025 teachers to achieve the feat nationally.
"These teachers are not only leaders and advisors in the classroom, they lead innovation and change across their school, region, NSW and beyond," said NSW Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell.
The award caps a "gruelling process" for Mrs Chacon which saw her complete 22 projects and achieve 37 standards over two years - alongside her regular teaching responsibilities at St. Matthews in Mudgee.
And it culminated in her becoming the inaugural head teacher of the newly founded TRAC junior school.
"It's a way to build confidence in your leadership through projects rather than through promotion," she said.
Mrs Chacon was one of four Riverina teachers who achieved the accreditation, alongside Mary Casey from Murrumbidgee Regional HS and Julie Bowen and Elizabeth Murdoch from Billabong HS in Culcairn.
Ms Bowen is principal at Billabong HS and she said that the program was a good way to test how she stacked up as a teacher after 20 years on the job. And it shows the high level of teaching in the regions.
"It says that we're all about doing the best we can and we value teaching," she said.
"The message we give our kids, we want them to be lifelong learners ... accreditation sends the message that we're happy to do that, be the role model."
After 26 years in education, Mrs Chacon's career has taken an upward trajectory in the last few years, something which she puts down to the HALT program.
"[HALT] actually created the connection and networking that I didn't expect, so my career has really changed in the last three years," she said.
"So, I had a whole year to develop the school from scratch which was amazing and absolutely HALT got me ready for that."
TRAC HS principal Geoff Marsh said HALT allows schools to target the best teachers for management roles, which is especially important for regional schools.
"Kylie is great to work with because she's always questioning what we're doing and striving to improve our programs," he said.
The accreditation is about leadership, Mrs Chacon said, and showing that you can provide guidance to your colleagues, all aimed at the best outcomes for children.
"That's at the heart of everything I do," she said.
"I always wanted to make a difference... from a young age I thought education was something that helped me do well, compared to my family that was struggling.
"I thought that was the same opportunity every child should get, whether they're city, rural, affluent or low-socioeconomic."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
