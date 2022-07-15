Wagga residents woke to iced-up windscreens and frozen pipes on Friday morning as the mercury dropped to bitterly cold temperatures not seen in years.
Overnight temperatures at the Kapooka Army Base plummeted to -5.3 degrees, while the Wagga Airport recorded an icy -3.8.
Other towns in the region also recorded major lows. Young topped that list with -6.3 degrees, while Temora also froze to a low of -3.8 and Narrandera recorded -3.7.
But while Wagga people suffered through the icy conditions, Young-based Cherry and plum farmer Scott Coupland said the temperatures will do some good to his stone fruit orchards.
"Getting a frost now is good because we need cold weather to help set up the crops," he said.
"The frost also helps control pests and diseases. For example, the Queensland fruit fly doesn't like frosts or freezing weather, so we tend to get a natural kill [through weather like this]."
But he said it doesn't always kill them all and that other control measures must also be taken.
Looking on the bright side, Mr Coupland said a frost generally brings good weather with it.
"Once you get an overnight frost, you do get a beautiful day and we haven't had many of those this winter," he said.
At present, Mr Coupland's orchards are bare of fruit and leaves, but he said things will start to change in the coming weeks.
"In about six week's time, depending on the weather, the stone fruit will start to swell and break into flowers and leaves," he said.
"That's the period when we don't want frosts."
Meanwhile, it appears the icy weather has also benefited grain crops across the region.
NSW Farmers Wagga and district chair Alan Brown says frosts at this time of the season are important for plant growth.
"Cereal crops need a cold treatment to trigger the reproductive phase of growth," Mr Brown said.
"Crops around the region are generally situated pretty well to cope with a frost like Friday's and the cold certainly won't cause any problems."
He said most cereal crops won't flower for quite some time and are mostly still in their vegetative stage, reducing the risk of frost damage.
But if a frost this cold were to hit crops in a month's time, that could be deadly.
"Once the plants start to run up, you can get stem frosts where the reproductive head can be ring-barked by frost," Mr Brown said.
Looking ahead, Wagga is set for a chilly Saturday, with patchy morning frost, a minimum of 0 degrees and a maximum of 12.
However, temperatures could warm up on Sunday with up to 15mm rain forecast and a minimum of 5 degrees and a maximum of 14.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
