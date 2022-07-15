The Daily Advertiser

Wagga fields turned white on Friday amid a heavy frost and the city's coldest morning in years

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:03am, first published 8:40am
BIG FREEZE: Wagga fields turned white as temperatures dropped to new lows across the city. Picture: Kristie Webster

Wagga residents woke to iced-up windscreens and frozen pipes on Friday morning as the mercury dropped to bitterly cold temperatures not seen in years.

AM

