LOVERS of art history, lectures and memes unite, because one local academic is determined to bring all three back to the Wagga community.
Charles Sturt University's Dr Sam Bowker is putting on a 12-part lecture series at the CSU Playhouse and he wants to use it as a way to bring people together with ideas.
"These lecture series are designed to do two things; to give an opportunity to the community to come together and celebrate what's important in Wagga's arts scene," he said.
"But also to recognise what has been contributed globally to art, to see the world of art history in different ways, to broaden our horizons."
Lofty ambitions, perhaps, but it's all part of Dr Bowker's plan to "regenerate" the creative industries at CSU after the worst of the pandemic.
The Art Of Everywhere Else is actually part of a new subject offered by CSU, so each lecture will be attended by CSU students, as well as the paying public.
"We want people to realise that they can be part of the creative arts in this community, so that's why we're making this series publicly accessible, rather than delivering them only for students up at the campus," Dr Bowker said.
Some in higher education question if the lecture died at the hands of online learning over recent years, but Dr Bowker believes it is alive and well and he revels in the thought of bringing art history to the masses.
"The best lectures are performances, they are more closely linked to theatre than the classroom," he said.
The series is also a way for the city to realise that CSU is "not an ivory tower", but a resource that benefits everyone in Wagga. "We want the public to know it's still here, still a part of Wagga," he said.
It will cover subjects such as the artefacts from the tomb of Tutankhamun to the Chauvet cave, which is home to ancient cave paintings but closed to the public because the breath of every visitor contributes to a noxious mould destroying the art.
"It's about connecting art to real life, it's not always fun, it can be quite tragic, but there's definitely going to be memes," he said. The series runs Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm until September 27.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
