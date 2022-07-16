The state government eased COVID visitor limits to aged care homes this week, but with cases rife in the community, the head of a prominent Wagga provider is very concerned.
The eased restrictions mean aged care homes can now permit unvaccinated people to visit residents.
The changes also change the required visitor limit of two adults and two children has now been changed to a recommendation.
Each aged care facility is now required to make up their own mind as to whether they will permit or exclude unvaccinated people from entering their premises.
Wagga's Forrest Centre Aged Care facility is yet to decide what measures it will adopt going forward, but CEO Evan Robertson believes the government has got the timing all wrong.
"Everybody knows there's increased COVID activity in the community, not just around the region but across Australia," Mr Robertson said.
"So any weakening of restrictions lessens the protection to our residents.
"We'll have to consider that very carefully [going forward]."
But Mr Robertson acknowledged the need for social contact between residents and those in the community.
"We do recognise having visitors is so important and while residents can have phone calls or facetime or the like, there is absolutely no substitute for a visit from a loved one," he said.
But he countered the idea the current restrictions are stopping people from visiting the centre.
"With a bit of management and cooperation and with family members working with the facilities, everybody got to go and see their loved ones, and that's what we want at the end of the day," he said.
"There just seems to be this push from the state government to barrel on ahead regardless of what's happening in the community at the moment."
The Forrest Centre, like other Wagga facilities takes a lot of precautions, including regular rapid antigen tests for visitors and staff, and Mr Robertson said they have seen an increase in positive results.
"We have noticed a rise in positives over the last month," he said.
"But that has been through no fault of the visitors themselves, as they are quite asymptomatic.
"So we've been quite strict on this, and while it can at times be inconvenient, the fact we're picking up positive cases before they come in shows just how important this is."
Fortunately, despite a few outbreaks early on in 2022, the centre has in recent months remained untouched by COVID.
The Forrest Centre manages both the Mary Potter Nursing Home and the Loreto Home of Compassion.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
