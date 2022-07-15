Wagga Base Hospital has welcomed a vital $103,000 funding boost.
Wagga Base Hospital Auxiliary officially handed over a cheque for the six-figure sum to the hospital on Friday morning.
Auxiliary president Rodney Parsons said the donation will go towards a raft of new equipment at the hospital.
"The [hospital] executive meet and decide what the most important items are and we see how we can help. Otherwise they would have to wait many months," Mr Parsons said.
"So, we do our best to get those items into the hospital so they are ready when people need them," he said.
Since the auxiliary reformed in 2008 it has now raised just shy of $2 million for the hospital. "We're about $6000 out, but we'll pick that up in our next donation," he said.
Mr Parsons also acknowledged the generosity of the Wagga community and benefactors who support the group, including one who recently donated $70,000.
Wagga Base manager of corporate and business services Michael Morris was grateful to receive the gift.
The funds will be spread across the hospital, supporting dental, the emergency department, theatre and other areas.
"The money will be well spent to help the broader community and those who need to use the hospital services," Mr Morris said.
The funds will be used to purchase four hovermats worth $22,000, $25,000 in dental equipment, a $10,000 paediatric bed and baby bassinet among other items.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
