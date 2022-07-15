The Daily Advertiser

Ed Grigg and Sam Jones to come into Bulldogs first grade side for clash with Crows

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 15 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNAVAILABLE: Turvey Park midfielder Ethan Weidemann won't be a part of the Bulldogs side that travels to Leeton on Saturday. Picture: Les Smith.

Turvey Park have rewarded two young Bulldogs whose form in reserve grade could no longer go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.