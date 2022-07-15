Turvey Park have rewarded two young Bulldogs whose form in reserve grade could no longer go unnoticed.
Ed Grigg and Sam Jones come into the side for the Bulldogs trip to Leeton on Saturday, with Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi saying the two have been in great form the past few weeks.
"Ed Grigg and Sammy Jones have just consistently played some really good footy in the seconds," Mazzocchi said.
"We had to succumb to that pressure and reward those guys for playing good consistent footy.
"It's good when you have got that depth and you are able to put some pressure on spots."
Midfielder Ethan Weidemann is unavailable this week while Rhys Leary returns to reserve grade.
Leary has played every game so far in his first season of senior footy but Mazzocchi has been looking for a chance to reward Jones and Grigg for their efforts.
"Rhys will go back and hopefully get some confidence back in the lower grades," he said.
"But it gives Ed and Sam an opportunity to cement their spots."
Tom Yates will also miss the trip to Leeton as he continues to recover from a groin injury with Mazzocchi saying they won't rush the veteran back.
"He's now had three weeks off and it would be a minimum of a four week injury I would think," he said.
"We will see how he trains next week and can make a decision then."
