A man who led police on a high-speed pursuit through Wagga and Coolamon before crashing into a dam at Temora has been jailed for at least 16 months.
Geoffrey Allan Whitton, of Cootamundra, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday having pleaded guilty to three charges of not stopping and driving dangerously during a police pursuit.
The 37-year-old also pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a vehicle while disqualified.
Whitton faced more serious versions of the charges for all four counts on the basis that he had prior convictions for similar offences.
The three pursuit charges related to an incident between 9.34pm on September 12 and 12:10am on September 13 last year in which Whitton led police on a 90-kilometre chase starting in Wagga.
According to agreed facts tendered to the court, two officers were in a marked police sedan on Red Hill Road in Wagga when they saw a grey Ford Territory SUV travel past them.
Whitton ignored an attempt to pull him over and accelerated in an easterly direction, overtook several vehicles and drove the wrong way through a roundabout at Tamar Drive while travelling at up to 140 kilometres per hour in 60km/h and 70km/h zones.
He crossed the Wiradjuri Bridge into North Wagga at 120km/h and police twice terminated the pursuit near East Street and Old Narrandera Road.
Whitton was spotted at 10:25pm on Coolamon Road and officers set up road spikes at Marrar but he dodged them and drove through the Coolamon CBD on the wrong side of the road at 100km/h.
Officers later saw Whitton had a female passenger.
Whitton went on to drive through a closed farm gate at Temora, driving over crops before crashing into a dam and semi-submerging the Ford, forcing an unsuccessful attempt to flee on foot.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Peter Thompson said the roads were less busy due to it being a Sunday night, but the pursuit still involved "swaths of residential areas".
"Whitton was aware that there was significant danger in him not stopping for police," the magistrate said.
Magistrate Thompson said Whitton was exposed to domestic violence and drugs at a young age, leading to psychosis and other mental health issues.
"Despite your disadvantages there must be general deterrence. Driving that is dangerous to the community will be met with penalties," the magistrate said.
Whitton was jailed for 26 months and will be eligible for parole in March 2023. Upon his release he will be disqualified from driving for five years.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
