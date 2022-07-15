Wagga Wagga City Library's popular Storytime program will return from next week, beginning Wednesday, July 20, with sessions at 10am and 11am.
Storytime is an entertaining and educational selection of activities, craft, songs and picture books, suitable for one to five-year-olds and their carers.
The program has been on a break for the July school holidays, and for extensive renovations to our Level 0 Children's Area.
If you are a regular visitor to Storytime, all your favourite features remain, with some exciting new additions.
The library's hard-working toddler activity wall has been replaced with a brand new model, ideal for keeping pre-schoolers occupied between Storytime sessions.
There is also considerably more floor space throughout Level 0, allowing other library users to browse the Junior collection while Storytime takes place.
Storytime is free to attend, but online bookings are essential to prevent overcrowding, and are made available 24 hours before each session.
Sessions are held at 10am and 11am every Wednesday and Friday, during school terms.
Visit the 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au to reserve your places, making sure to book one ticket for each person attending, including babies.
From Monday, July 18, the library's new Agile service is set to continue its busy schedule of visits to suburbs and villages in the Wagga local government area.
Library staff are looking forward to visiting residents all over the region, to help them swap to a new card, or become a member, and reserve items for free.
You are welcome to browse the Agile collection, and to speak with staff about favourite genres, authors and titles we can bring on our next visit.
Visit bit.ly/agilelibrary for an online calendar of Agile library sites and times, as well as some printable timetables.
For more details on all library events, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
