Coolamon defender Josh Buchanan is looking forward to the challenge ahead when his side clashes against Mangoplah-Cookadinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday.
Buchanan has been enjoying a solid year as a key part of the Hoppers defence and has only missed one game all season while being named in the best on seven occasions.
The clash against the in-form Goannas looms as another challenge for the Hoppers and Buchanan can't wait for Sunday's game.
"They have hit their straps over the last couple of weeks," Buchanan said.
"Their last two weeks have been pretty incredible and they have proved that they are never out of the game."
Coolamon also enter the game on the back of a solid performance defeating Wagga Tigers by 71 points on Saturday after going down to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong the week before.
"We were disappointed after the loss against Ganmain," Buchanan said.
"I think we were up for the challenge but couldn't get the win.
"To be able to respond and show we are playing pretty good footy has been good."
Buchanan has been a rock at centre-half-back for the Hoppers this year, however maintains that he is just trying to play his role for the team.
"I try not to focus too much on that," he said.
"I'm just trying to do my job and beat my opponent every time I can."
Buchanan's great season had a minor speedbump after he missed the Hoppers win over Narrandera, however is two matches into his return and feeling good as the season rolls into finals.
"I did my ankle against 'Gullie and missed the Narrandera game," he said.
"I'm a bit proppy during training but once gameday comes around I've been pretty good.
"It's tracking along really nicely."
Coolamon's defence has been one of the major reason's why the Hoppers have had such a great season with Buchanan crediting their unity as one of the key reasons for their success.
"We all compliment each other, we can all play tall or small which is really good," he said.
"To be able to have that variety between the seven of us has been good.
"It's been great to be able to share the load with the blokes down there."
Sunday's game at Kindra Park is expected to be one of the biggest for the club so far this season, and Buchanan expects his side to be ready for the occasion.
"You should be up and about when you are at home, especially on a Sunday," he said.
"There is going to be a big crowd with the junior/senior day and its a good day for the club.
"It's going to be a ripping game."
