The Daily Advertiser
Court

Shermil Abdul Latheef Jameela admits in Wagga court to negligence in Olympic Highway fatal crash at The Rock

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:55am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closures at Uranquinty after a fatal collision between a sports car and a motorcycle at The Rock in June last year. Shermil Abdul Latheef Jameela has now pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning death in relation to the incident.

A man involved in a fatal crash on the Olympic Highway has pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning death.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.