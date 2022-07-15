A man involved in a fatal crash on the Olympic Highway has pleaded guilty to negligent driving occasioning death.
Shermil Abdul Latheef Jameela, 40, of Gobbagombalin, was driving a white Toyota 86 sports car with Victorian registration on the highway at The Rock on June 14 last year.
Jameela collided with a man riding a motorcycle between 7pm and 7.30pm.
Officers from Riverina Police District attended, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and found the motorcycle rider critically injured.
Despite their efforts at CPR, the motorcycle rider died at the scene.
Jameela suffered minor injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit attended.
Jameela was charged in October last year and his licence was suspended.
The case has come before Wagga Local Court multiple times for brief hearings since December.
In Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, Jameela pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning death as a first offence in relation to the collision.
The Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew a more serious charge of driving in a manner dangerous to another person or persons occasioning death.
If Jameela had continued to face that strictly indictable charge, the matter would have been legally required to proceed to the District Court.
The District Court can impose custodial sentences greater than five years if a judge deems such a penalty is warranted.
Jameela is now due to be sentenced on September 5 in Wagga Local Court.
