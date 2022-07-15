CONCERNS are growing for a former Wagga woman who has been missing for more than a week after visiting family in Temora.
Forty-nine-year-old Naomi Moore, who also goes by Juliet, was last seen on July 6 at her father's Temora home.
They have not been able to get in contact with her since.
Sister Pip Moore said her family are worried and is asking residents to report any sightings of Naomi to the police.
"Our family is extremely concerned about her welfare, we just hope to find her and get her the support she needs," she said.
Pip asked residents to not approach Naomi if they see her.
Police said they are continuing to look into Naomi's whereabouts as she remains a missing person.
Pip is asking Sydney residents to keep an eye out for the former Wagga resident as police have informed them that Naomi possibly purchased a train ticket from Temora to Sydney.
Pip is asking residents of the Bondi Junction area in particular to keep an eye out.
Naomi is described as Caucasian in appearance, between 160 and 170 centimetres tall, of medium build with long, dark brown hair.
She was last seen wearing navy corduroy pants, a khaki canvas jacket and a white shirt.
Police are asking anyone who has seen Naomi or knows of her whereabouts to call Temora Police on 6973 2860 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
