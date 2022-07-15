Farrer League teams - round 14

Saturday 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
Advertisement
B: L Paterson, K Stockton, L Killalea
HB: J Whyte , J McCabe , M Irvin
C: H McKenzie, E Cody , D Schmetzer
HF: J Hillman, R Conlan, S Bourchier
F: S Ellis , M Fernie, M Hawker
R: R Irvin , M Irvin , B Cleaver
Int: J Brittliff , L Irvin, D Campbell
NORTHERN JETS
B: M Tidd, J Bray, J Griffin
HB: J Avis, B McKinnon, B Johnstone
C: H Grinter, H Gaynor, N Doyle
HF: C Bell, C McCormack, H Roscarel
F: J Bell, J Harper, J Roscarel
Foll: L Jones, S Fisher , J Fisher
Int: M Doyle, H Collis, S Clemson
Saturday 2.10pm at Coleambally Sportsground
COLEAMBALLY
Advertisement
B: C Hayes, T Mannes, T Clark
HB: D Bennett, K Pete, J Buchanan
C: L Peruzzi, H McKinnon, D Peruzzi
HF: K Bennett, B Argus, J Breed
F: C Steele(c), J Hodge, K Woods
Foll: B Hardy, M Hillier, L Hillier
Advertisement
Int: H Tooth, D Mader, L Evans
Emg: N Graham
In: B Hardy, L Evans, L Peruzzi, H McKinnon
Out: C Neutze, B Hooper, N Graham, L Horton
TEMORA
B: R Grant, L McKelvie, R Hubbard
Advertisement
HB: G McRae, K Shea, J Block
C: B Moye, S Connelly, L Sinclair
HF: J Cullen, D Leary, A Ferguson
F: T Shea, A Cockfield, W Oliver
Foll: C Stacey, J Morton, I Reardon
Int: M Krause, J Galloway, C Boyton
Advertisement
Saturday 2.10pm at Peter Hastie Oval
CSU
B: S Holgate, N Myers, C Watt
HB: S Barrow, C Kelly, D Kennedy
C: W Archibald, M Findlay, J Collingridge
HF: A Wallace, D Rogers, B Browning
Advertisement
F: H Wakefield, J Ladd, C Trevaskis
Foll: A Dickins, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: A Bartter, J Steele, H Warwick
Emg: J Raves, J McKay
MARRAR
B: M Stibbard, L Gray, C Graetz
Advertisement
HB: J Reynolds, B Neville, J Hedington
C: W Keogh, C O'Donnell, C Bourke
HF: S Emery, L James, T Lawler
F: F Jenkins, J Hoey, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Jenkins, B Toy
Int: Z Lewis, N Cooper, J McPherson
Advertisement
In: B Toy, N Cooper, J McPherson
Out: J Moye, B Walker, M Rynehart
Saturday 2.10pm at Victoria Park
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: M Stephenson, C Cool, M Cummins
HB: L Lupton, T Fellows, A Ridley
Advertisement
C: D Cummins, R Budd, J Prestage
HF: S Wolter, D Biermann, W Adams
F: D Pieper, J Roberts, S Williams
Foll: N Budd, J Hancock, H White
Int: T Post, T Collins, J Cool
In: J Hancock, L Lupton, D Cummins, T Fellows
Advertisement
Out: T Hannam, C Diessel, M Clark-Kell, C Terlich
EAST WAGGA-KOORINGAL
B: J Cooper, T Garner, K Argus
HB: J Lenisaura, N Curran, H Northey
C: N Scott, L Cuthbert, B Argus
HF: K Rowbotham, W Thomas, D McCarthy
Advertisement
F: R Bourne, J Turner, J Beets
Foll: K North Flanigan, H Fitzsimmons, J Piercy
Int: (from) J Boumann, H Leddin, H Nelson, T McLachlan, D Smallwood
READ MORE
Barellan
Advertisement
B: E Robertson, J Tyrrell, A McDonald
HB: J Whitehead, J Inglis, A Forbutt
C: W Maguire, W Lees, B Winter
HF: K Garrett, B Chambers, A Walsh
F: D Snaith, J Mickan , R Curran
Foll: B Mogg, J Moala, J Evans
Advertisement
Int: T Schmetzer, J Page, R Smith, C Nardi, A Commins, R Wilson
Northern Jets
B: N Walker, M Seymour, Z Griffin
HB: B Cox, B McLean, E Lord
C:
HF: L Heard, O French
Advertisement
F: B Prentice, J King, N Fisher
Foll: W McKenzie , J Currie, R Walker
Coleambally
B: X Chirgwin, L Schulz, T Munn
HB: G Payne, D Brain, H White
C: N Graham
Advertisement
HF: J Weymouth-Smith, J Clarke, L Schulz
F: S Gavascar, N Hodgson, L Horton
Foll: D Collier, J Spencer, B Goudie
Int: L Richards, C Lane, R Lacey, C Neutze
Temora
Not submitted
Advertisement
CSU
B: J Raves, S Severin, W Morton
HB: A James, S Byrnes, H Morrison
C: S Buda, A Corrigan, H Robertson
HF: T Parsons, Z Stewart, C Humphries
F: L Baker, R McNab, J Williamson
Advertisement
Foll: J McKay, T McGillvray, S Crozier
Int: C Thompson, J Rixon, E Freemantle, P Heffernan
Marrar
Not submitted
TRYC
Not submitted
Advertisement
EWK
B: M Riddell, C Anderson, D Fewson
HB: N Baker, J Stankiewicz, C Hommes
C: S Burge, L Adams, H Frazier
HF: T Adams, A Hard, L Piltz
F: C Skillen, B Duggan, C Depiazza
Advertisement
Foll: I Walton, W Barby, M Beasley
Int: B McCarthy, L Burton, R Kendall, M Frazier
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.