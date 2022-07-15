Wagga is one step closer to its "largest ever" infrastructure project in the form of an $800 million upgrade to the city's major military bases.
Defence contract winners Downer Group and CPB this week set up a joint venture office in Wagga to manage the Riverina Redevelopment Program, which involves years of upgrade works at RAAF Base Wagga and Kapooka's Blamey Barracks.
Advertisement
A Department of Defence spokesperson said about $350 million would be spent at the RAAF Base Wagga and about $450 million at Kapooka to improve dining messes, training facilities and accommodation at both sites.
"The Riverina Redevelopment Program is currently progressing through the early stages of design, with construction forecast to commence in [the first quarter] of 2024, subject to government and parliamentary approval," the spokesperson said.
"It is anticipated that approximately 1800 jobs will be supported by the program across the region, including Albury-Wodonga."
Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the significant upgrades would keep Defence and its related personnel and jobs in Wagga.
"This is the largest infrastructure spend in Wagga's history," Mr McCormack said.
"Not even the new Wagga Base Hospital comes close.
"These projects will modernise the bases and cement their future in Wagga."
The contract tender described the Wagga works as a "major upgrade or replacement of existing facilities to support Defence capability for the next 30 years".
RAAF Base Wagga at Forest Hill provides aviation maintenance, logistics, administration and officer training.
The Kapooka base hosts the Army Recruit Training Centre, also known as 'The Home of the Soldier', where up to 1200 recruits at one time complete 83 days of basic training.
In other news
Mr McCormack said the upgrades will include replacing decade-old buildings at RAAF Wagga.
"Hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of work will be undertaken at Kapooka and at Forest Hill and among the big winners will be Riverina tradies and small businesses, who late last year were invited to register expressions of interest in trade packages," he said.
"Trade packages will include building refurbishment, stormwater and infrastructure upgrades, generator and electrical system upgrades and replacements, road and hardstand upgrades, fencing and re-roofing and recladding.
"The upgrades will continue over many years, guaranteeing a steady flow of work opportunities and jobs for years to come."
Advertisement
The upgrade proposals were developed from the federal government's 2016 Defence White Paper, which called for $1 billion to be spent by 2026 in the Wagga and Albury-Wodonga regions.
"I fought for major upgrades of Kapooka and RAAF Wagga and was delighted in February 2016 as Assistant Minister for Defence to announce the White Paper which cemented the future of these vital military bases," Mr McCormack said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.