Wagga's 'largest ever' project to bring $800 million upgrade for Kapooka and RAAF Forest Hill military bases

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
July 15 2022 - 7:00pm
BOOST: Corporal Benjamin Vitnell instructs recruits on bayonet assault at Kapooka in June. The army base is now in line for a $450 million upgrade. Picture: Defence

Wagga is one step closer to its "largest ever" infrastructure project in the form of an $800 million upgrade to the city's major military bases.

